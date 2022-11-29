Skip to main content
TCU Volleyball: Horned Frogs Close Out Regular Season with Sweep over Oklahoma

Twitter: @TCUvolleyball

TCU ended the regular season winners of five straight and are rolling into the NCAA tournament.

TCU volleyball has been on a tear and that five-game win streak continued Saturday sweeping Oklahoma in three sets (25-22, 25-22 and 25-21).

The win capped off a historic season under first year head coach Jason Williams. The Frogs have exceeded all expectations and have been fun to watch. They currently sit at 16-10 with a 11-5 conference record and sole possession of third place in the Big 12. 

The sweep was the first of the fall for TCU. Oklahoma had a lead in the first set at 15-10, but the Horned Frogs punched back with a 9-0 run. Audrey Nalls was involved heavily in the run. She finished with 12 kills, five aces and two blocks. 

The Sooners struggled to hold a lead in this match. They possessed a 15-9 advantage in set two, but the Frogs stormed back and outscored Oklahoma 16-7. TCU has proven to be resilient all season and that happened again Saturday.

Callie Williams finished with 32 assists to pair with seven digs. Julia Adams was a factor in this one putting pressure on the Sooners and contributing nine kills, a pair of aces and a block. The Frogs finished with a .309 hitting percentage.

Team Stats&nbsp;TCUOklahoma

Points

53

51

Kills

41

39

Aces

9

6

Blocks

3

6

Assists

40

37

Digs

31

36

The Frogs are playing well at the perfect time. They've gotten better and better as the season has rolled along and have earned a spot in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016. They will play Washington in the first round on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

