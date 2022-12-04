TCU Volleyball: Horned Frogs Fall Short to Wisconsin in Round of 32

TCU gave it their all in the round of 32 taking on powerhouse Wisconsin on Saturday. However, the reigning champs proved to be too much for the Horned Frogs winning in three sets (9-25, 11-25, 23-25).

The Frogs captured just their third ever NCAA tournament win on Friday when they beat Washington in four sets (25-18, 24-26, 25-20 and 25-21). Zoe Hall and Audrey Nalls each had big games. It was a huge accomplishment for this team which had waited six years to make it back to the tournament.

However, things would get much tougher against a very talented Wisconsin team. The Badgers won the first matchup all the way back in August in straight sets. This TCU team has come a long way since then. They finished the regular season winners of five straight and coming off a big time win against Washington.

Wisconsin had answers to every point of attack TCU had to throw. They took a 4-3 lead early in set one only for Wisconsin to rally off six consecutive points. They would finish the set on a 10-0 run.

TCU got out to a 6-5 lead in set two but once again the Badgers responded in a big way to get out to a furious 15-6 lead. The third set was competitive with TCU bringing the game within one late, but Wisconsin finished the job winning 25-23.

Jalyn Gibson led the team in kills with nine while Nalls and Hall each had eight. Callie Williams finished with 22 assists in what would be her final game in her collegiate career.

Team Stats TCU Wisconsin Points 36 51 Kills 33 34 Aces 1 6 Blocks 2 11 Assists 33 32 Digs 35 33

Despite the loss, this has been an outstanding season for this group. Under first year head coach Jason Williams, they defied all odds. They finished third in a competitive Big 12, and won a tournament game. It has been an incredible turnaround and the resiliency of this squad has been the theme all season long.

