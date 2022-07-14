TCU Volleyball:  Glad Tidings

For the second consecutive year, Julia Adams, of TCU Volleyball, has been named preseason All-Big 12, according to the conference. Adams led the Horned Frogs with a career-best 285 kills last season, averaging over three per set (3.03), again, for the second consecutive year.

Adams proved TCU's most consistent offensive threat, posting double digit kills in 17 of 26 matches. She proved particularly dangerous in Schollmaier Arena, where she earned 194 of her season's kills and reached double-digit kills in 81.25 percent of her starts. She set a career high with five consecutive 10+ kill performances from Sept. 18 to Oct. 9.

Entering her fourth season with TCU's volleyball program, Adams is eyeing her 1,000th career kill. She currently stands at 766 kills in her career, and were she to reach that benchmark, she would be only the 12th Horned Frog in program history to have done so.

After leading the Horned Frogs with 285 kills last season, Adams may be the first TCU student-athlete to pace the category three seasons in a row since AVCA All-American Ashley Smith in 2014-16.

The preseason team and awards are voted on by the league’s head coaches who are not permitted to vote for their own players.

2022 All-Big 12 Volleyball Team

Lauren Harrison, Baylor*

Kara McGhee, Baylor

Eleanor Holthaus, Iowa State*

Caroline Bien, Kansas*

Rachel Langs, Kansas

Aliyah Carter, Kansas State*

Megan Wilson, Oklahoma

Julia Adams, TCU

Logan Eggleston, Texas*

Zoe Fleck, Texas

Asjia O’Neal, Texas*

Madisen Skinner, Texas*

Karrington Jones, Texas Tech

Kenna Sauer, Texas Tech*

Adrian Ell, West Virginia*

*Unanimous selection

A tie created an extra position on the team.

Players listed alphabetically by school

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.