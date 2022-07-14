TCU Volleyball:  Glad Tidings

Skip to main content
TCU's Julia Adams has been named preseason All-Big 12

For the second consecutive year, Julia Adams, of TCU Volleyball, has been named preseason All-Big 12, according to the conference.  Adams led the Horned Frogs with a career-best 285 kills last season, averaging over three per set (3.03), again, for the second consecutive year.  

Adams proved TCU's most consistent offensive threat, posting double digit kills in 17 of 26 matches.  She proved particularly dangerous in Schollmaier Arena, where she earned 194 of her season's kills and reached double-digit kills in 81.25 percent of her starts.  She set a career high with five consecutive 10+ kill performances from Sept. 18 to Oct. 9.

Entering her fourth season with TCU's volleyball program, Adams is eyeing her 1,000th career kill.  She currently stands at 766 kills in her career, and were she to reach that benchmark, she would be only the 12th Horned Frog in program history to have done so.  

After leading the Horned Frogs with 285 kills last season, Adams may be the first TCU student-athlete to pace the category three seasons in a row since AVCA All-American Ashley Smith in 2014-16. 

The preseason team and awards are voted on by the league’s head coaches who are not permitted to vote for their own players.

2022 All-Big 12 Volleyball Team 

Lauren Harrison, Baylor*
Kara McGhee, Baylor
Eleanor Holthaus, Iowa State*
Caroline Bien, Kansas*
Rachel Langs, Kansas
Aliyah Carter, Kansas State*
Megan Wilson, Oklahoma
Julia Adams, TCU
Logan Eggleston, Texas*
Zoe Fleck, Texas
Asjia O’Neal, Texas*
Madisen Skinner, Texas*
Karrington Jones, Texas Tech
Kenna Sauer, Texas Tech*
Adrian Ell, West Virginia*

*Unanimous selection
A tie created an extra position on the team.
Players listed alphabetically by school

