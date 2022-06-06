TCU Women's Golf: Macnab, Iqbal Named All-Big 12

The TCU women's golf team saw successes on and off the course. They had a pretty impressive season, making an NCAA championship appearance, a Top 25 ranking in the nation, and the team broke twenty-six school records.

Two talented golfers from this team received postseason accolades for their accomplishments. Caitlyn Macnab was named the Big 12 Conference Freshman of the Year, along with several other honors, while teammate Sabrina Iqbal scored a spot on the All-Big 12 team.

Macnab is a freshman from Johannesburg, South Africa. She is the first player in TCU history to receive the Big 12 Conference Freshman of the Year award. She also received First-Team Academic All-Big 12, WGCA Honorable Mention All-American, WGCA Freshman of the Year Watch List, and received a spot on the All-Big 12 Team. You might be thinking, Wow! That is a lot of accomplishments in one season, especially for a freshman, and you are undoubtedly correct. The crazy thing is that she also competed in the Augusta National Women's Amateur, where some of the game's top golfers compete in hopes of one day turning pro.

Here are a few stats that might shed some light on why she received these awards. Macnab set a TCU record by finishing her first year with an impressive scoring average of 71.5. In addition, she had six Top Ten collegiate tournament results, five of those being in the top five. The South African native did this by having shot twenty-two rounds of par or better, one hundred and thirty birdies, and seven eagles.

Iqbal is a senior from San Jose, California, who also had a very impactful and impressive season. She had a career-low scoring average of 71.8. However, like her teammate Macnab, she set a TCU record, scoring a nine-under sixty-three, the lowest score in TCU women's golf history. Iqbal's season consisted of twenty-one rounds of par or better and one hundred and fourteen birdies; she trailed only Macnab for the most in a season at TCU. Iqbal also had six Top Ten finishes, one of those being her finishing fourth at the NCAA Regional. In addition, she scored eleven sub seventy rounds on the season, which was a team's best.

“This season went well for me, and I saw a lot of my work pay off throughout the year. I had some good results and learned a lot about my game. I am so glad to have finished my college career at nationals with an amazing team. Getting on the All-Big 12 team was a result of my training on the golf course and in the weight room, and it means a lot to see it being recognized. My team this year helped me be the best person I can be on and off the course by motivating and supporting me, and I am glad to have friendships that will last a lifetime.”



- Sabrina Iqbal, TCU Women’s Golf, when asked how she felt to be named to the All-Big 12 team

A BIG congrats to these ladies and the TCU women's golf team for all of their successes and milestones set this season.

Big 12 Postseason Awards

Golfer of the Year – Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Oklahoma State

Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Oklahoma State Freshman of the Year – Caitlyn Macnab, TCU

Caitlyn Macnab, TCU Coach of the Year – Ryan Murphy, Texas

All-Big 12 Team

Rosie Belsham, Baylor

Gurleen Kaur, Baylor

Britta Snyder, Baylor

Taglao Jeeravivitaporn, Iowa State

Lianna Bailey, Oklahoma State

Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Oklahoma State

Sabrina Iqbal, TCU

Caitlyn Macnab, TCU

Sara Kouskova, Texas

Bohyun Park, Texas

Amy Taylor, Texas Tech

