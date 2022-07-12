TCU Women's Soccer:  New Kids On The Block

TCU Women's Soccer head coach Eric Bell has announced the 2022 signing class, which will feature 11 new student-athletes. Four members of the signing class joined the team in January and participated in the spring season. Six members of the incoming class hail from the state of Texas, two from California and one each from Michigan, Missouri, and Utah.

Azul Alvarez, Seven Castain, and Tyler Isgrig joined TCU in January. Meanwhile, Megan Reilly transferred from Oklahoma.

Azul Alvarez - GK - Austin, Texas (Plugerville HS/Lonestar)

Ms. Alvarez played in the U17 FIFA World Cup. She has competed in 15 international games with Mexico. Further, she earned a place on the U15 and U17 Mexico national teams, and with the former, she won the golden glove at CONCACAF. She currently plays with the U20 Mexico national team and played club soccer with Lonestar for head coach Sophia Mundy.

Zoe Calyer - MF - Frisco, Texas (reedy HS/Solar Soccer Club

Ms. Calyer played club soccer with Solar 04 ECNL for coach Ben Williams. In 2021 she won the 2021 Dallas Cup Championship with the No. 1 club program in the country, according to Soccer Wire, both in 2021 and 2022. She was named first-team all-district and academic all-district--all this while maintaining good enough grades to earn membership to the National Honor Society.

Seven Castain - F - Draper, Utah (Waterford HS/Utah Avalanche)

Ms. Castain played club soccer for Utah Avalanche ECNL for head coach Jimmie Powell. She was named to the ECNL Northwest All-Conference Team in 2019 and 2021. That year she was named the 2021 2A Player of the Year, averaging the most goals in the nation with 4.2 per game. Additionally, that year, she was selected to play in the 20021 High School All-American game. She has earned the Coaches Player of the Week on three occasions, garnering first-team all-state honors in 2018, 2020, and 2021. She is the all-time career goal-scoring leader for Waterford High School with 113 goals over the course of 2.5 seasons. Studious as well as athletic, she received Academic High Honors and Waterford Scholar with Distinction all four years of high school.

Kennedy Cluntz - F - Frisco, Texas (Liberty HS/Sting Soccer Club

Ms. Cluntz played soccer with Sting ECNL for coach Marcus Kelcher. In 2021, she was named to the ECNL first-team all-conference. In 2019, she was honored as Player of the Year for ECNL Texas Conference. Additionally, she was first-team all-district both her sophomore and junior years. She was awarded first-team all-region her senior year, during which she was also named Offensive MVP for District 9-5A. She received TASCO and THSCA Academic All-State her senior year.

Grace Coppinger - D - Kansas City, Missouri (St. Teresa's Academy/Sporting Blue Valley)

Ms. Coppinger played club soccer with Sporting Blue Valley ECNL for coaches Colin Bulwich and Tom Knox. During her tenure there, she was named first-team all-district and first-team all-state. Additionally, she was a three-year captain in the GA and ECNL, was a GA Club Representative, and was a member of the National Honor Society. Her hard work in athletics and academics did not preclude her being named Class/Student Body President.

Alyssa Hennessey - F - Norco, California (Norco HS/Legends FC)

Ms. Hennessey played club soccer with Legends FC for coach Neill Powell, and in 2021 was on the Legends FC club that won Surf Cup. She was named first-team all-league as a junior and senior and attended national training centers for five years. Additionally, she earned the District Board of Education Student Recognition Award.

Tyler Isgrig - F - Arlington, Texas (Martin HS/Solar Soccer Club

Ms. Isgrig played club soccer with Solar Soccer Club for coach Ben Williams, during which time she was called up to the 2020 U16 USWN. She made her international debut at the UEFA Developmental Tournament against Spain, England and Denmark and was named ECNL Texas 2020-21 Conference Player of the Year and an ECNL All-American. Additionally, she was honored as the United Soccer Coaches 2021 Youth Player of the Year while earning the No. 1 regional ranking from TopDrawerSoccer.

Sarah Melcher - D - San Diego, California (Academy of Our Lady of Peace/Rebels Soccer

Ms. Melcher played club soccer with Rebels ECNL for coach Ryan Marquez and was named to the ECNL Southwest Conference first team in 2021 as well as the San Diego Western First Team. That same year she was honored as the High School Sports Section Scholar Athlete of the Year for 2021-22. She was named a captain her senior year of high school for Our Lady of Peace varsity soccer. Additionally, she was a member of the National Honor Society and Leadership Team.

Megan Reilly - MF - Sugar Land, Texas (Stephen F. Austin HS/Oklahoma/Challenge Soccer Club

Ms. Reilly played in 70 career games and made 53 starts in four years at Oklahoma. She recorded five goals and tallied ten assists for 20 points. She was on the field for over 1,000 minutes in each of the last three seasons and totaled 4,286 minutes on the field in her career.

Ally Richardson - D - Flower Mound, Texas (Flower Mound HS / Solar Soccer Club)

Ms. Richardson played club soccer with Solar U17 ECNL for coach Ben Williams and was named to the U17 Top XI to Watch list by TopDrawerSoccer.com. She finished third at the USSDA Nationals and placed third with Solar at the ECNL Nationals.

Remini Tillotson - D - Rochester, Michigan (Adams HS/Varder and Liverpool ECNL

Ms. Tillotson played club soccer with Vardar ECNL and Liverpool ECNL for Demir Muftari. During her tenure there, she was named Liverpool Coaches Player of the Year, was the Nationals GA Standout Player in 2021, and played in the ECNL National Selection Game in 2020. She earned all-league, all-district and all-region honors during freshman season. Additionally, she was a four-year captain in the ECNL. Studious by nature, Ms. Tillotson was named Scholar Athlete from 2019-2022 and earned Honors of Highest Distinction.

The 2022 campaign starts August 18th, when the Horned Frogs play host to Wisconsin.

