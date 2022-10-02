TCU Women’s Soccer: Horned Frogs Take Three Points From Kansas State

Following the Horned Frogs victory against the University of Kansas, they clinched their second successive win when they traveled to Manhattan to face Kansas State.

Despite abusing the Kansas defense with 19 shots, the Horned Frogs only needed one goal to grab the crucial three points. Just on the stroke of halftime in the 43rd minute, defender Chaylyn Hubbard scored her first career goal for TCU when she cleaned up a rebounded attempt by Seven Castain.

Her left-footed strike punched the Frogs in front of a Kansas State team that has conceded just 13 goals in just 14 games this season. Not one of the strongest sides, Kansas State’s defense struggled to contain the Horned Frogs. In the 57th minute, forward Camryn Lancaster laced a shot from beyond the penalty area that drilled the crossbar.

Just a few minutes later, Castain’s left footed effort was collected by goalkeeper Alaina Werremeyer, who was forced to make eight saves on the night.

For Coach Eric Bell and the Frogs, though, it marks the 6th clean sheet of the season, which comes at a good time as they remain undefeated in Big 12 play. Tied with Oklahoma State and Texas on points, the Horned Frogs have opened up the Big 12 competition on a tremendous note.

The Frogs’ campaign for the Big 12 championship will continue when the West Virginia Mountaineers travel to Fort Worth on Thursday, October 6.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.