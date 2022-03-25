TCU Women’s Tennis: Rough Start for Conference Play

March has been a rough month for the TCU Women’s Tennis team. The team is 9-8 on the season and 1-3 in Big 12 play. TCU has gone 1-5 in their dual matches this March. This weekend, two Big 12 teams come to the purple courts in Fort Worth as the team hopes to bring their conference record to .500.

TCU won their first Big 12 dual last Sunday when they beat Kansas State in Manhattan 5-2. They opened Big 12 play on March 11 with a loss at Baylor and then lost at Texas and at Kansas.

On Friday, TCU will take on West Virginia (7-9) then host No. 28 Iowa State (11-2) on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the Frogs’ last two outings last weekend:

#24 Kansas 6 - TCU 1 – March 18 – Lawrence, Kansas

The Frogs put up a fight and forced three three-set matches, but it was not enough. TCU lost 6-1. Kansas won the doubles point winning at both No. 1 and No. 2. Kansas won three straight singles matches to clinch the win for the Jayhawks. Mercedes Aristegui was the only Horned Frog to come out with a victory, winning her singles match at No. 2, 5-7, 7-5, 10-4.

TCU 5 - #56 Kansas State 2 – March 20, Manhattan, Kansas

TCU traveled just down the road for their next match, taking on K-State, and securing their first Big 12 victory of the season. The Frogs came from behind as they lost the doubles point. Then K-State won three first sets in the singles matches, quickly putting the Frogs in a must-win situation.

In the singles matches, Jade Otway won her match in straight sets at No. 3, 6-4, 6-2. Stevie Kennedy was next winning at No. 5, 6-1, 6-3, to bring the dual score to 2-1 TCU. K-State then won the next match at No. 6 to tie the dual. Alisa Soloveva put the Frogs back in the lead with her win at No. 1, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4. The dual was clinched when Isabel Pascual, playing at No. 4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Next up: TCU plays West Virginia on Friday, March 25, in Fort Worth. West Virginia has never beat TCU in nine attempts. The Mountaineers lost to both Baylor and Texas last week. TCU beat West Virginia last year 5-2.

Then on Sunday, TCU will host No. 11 Iowa State. The Cyclones started their season 11-0 before also losing to Baylor and Texas last week. TCU is 7-1 all-time against Iowa State, with the only loss coming last year in Ames.

2022 Women’s Tennis Schedule/Results

January 15 vs. Incarnate Word – Won 4-0

January 15 vs. Abilene Christian – Won 4-0

January 23 vs. Northwestern State – Won 4-0

January 23 vs. Arkansas State – Won 4-0

January 27 at Wisconsin – Lost 2-5

February 1 vs. Houston – Won 4-0

February 7 vs. UNT – Won 4-2

February 13 at Alabama – Lost 0-4

February 19 at #9 Texas A&M – Lost 2-5

February 23 vs. Stephen F. Austin – Won 4-0

February 26 vs. Texas State – Won 6-0

March 1 vs. #70 Memphis – Lost – 1-4

March 6 vs. #29 UCSB – Lost 2-5

March 10 at #33 Baylor – Lost 0-7

March 13 at Texas – Lost 0-7

March 18 at Kansas – Lost 1-6

March 20 at Kansas State – Won 5-2

March 25 vs. West Virginia

March 27 vs. Iowa State

April 1 vs. Oklahoma

April 3 vs. Oklahoma State

April 9 vs. Prairie View A&M

April 10 at SMU

April 16 vs. Texas Tech

April 21 Big 12 Championship

