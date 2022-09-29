Think NIL Announces Partnership With Student-Athlete.co

Think NIL, a TCU collective, announced a new partnership with Student-Athlete.co. This partnership will connect local youth to student-athletes at TCU for training and mentorship to maximize their potential in life and athletics.

Think NIL has been working with TCU student-athletes for most of 2022 to find them name/image/likeness (NIL) opportunities. The partnership with Student-Athlete.co will allow more athletes from more sports at TCU to have income-earning opportunities.

Through this new program, student-athletes will be matched with youth aged 6-13 years old. The athletes will conduct one-hour one-on-one training sessions with the child. The youth will get an opportunity to enhance their athletic skills and will receive several training sessions, depending upon their needs. Meanwhile, the student-athletes will learn skills to help them prepare for their upcoming careers, such as entrepreneurship, instruction, income earning, business development, and more, all while serving as mentors to the youth in their community.

This partnership works with HOPE Farm in Fort Worth. Through its programs to provide mentorships for young men, HOPE Farm will begin the application process for the children. Student-Athlete.co will then work to pair the child with the right student-athlete. Think NIL will raise the money from donors and corporate sponsors to support sessions and student-athlete development. The initial goal of the program is to provide 200 one-hour sessions.

Think NIL was explicitly created to manage the new landscape of funding opportunities for athletes. The leadership at Think NIL has many years of experience and expertise in compliance and regulations regarding student-athletes. They are positioned to be the market leader in a competitive environment for TCU student-athletes.

“Think NIL is committed to promoting all of TCU’s sports and any student-athlete wanting to collaborate with us,” said Brent Cunningham, Think NIL Vice President of Operations. “This new partnership will allow us to assist more students from various sports while also providing community development.”

“We are excited to partner with Think NIL and HOPE Farm,” said Jermaine Malcolm, Founder, and CEO, Student-Athlete.co. “Our mentorship training programs are a win-win for both the youth seeking skills training and the student-athletes as they prepare to start their careers. We understand the importance of forging mentor relationships and skill sets that will last much longer than the game.”

“This is a great opportunity for us to partner with organizations who are shaping the future for TCU student-athletes,” said Victor Neil, Vice President of Marketing and Development, HOPE Farm. “Our boys enjoy meeting with these role models, and now they have a great outlet to do so while also allowing the student-athletes to give back and play a major part in the development of future generations of leaders. This is definitely exciting for us!”

TCU fans can donate to Think NIL to sponsor these one-on-one training/mentoring sessions. Those interested in knowing more or wanting to donate can visit their website at ThinkNIL.com.

About Think NIL

Think NIL is a Fort Worth-based, fully staffed TCU collective led by a TCU Neeley School of Business Alumni and experienced Media & Entertainment Executive & Serial Entrepreneur, in addition to a former TCU Athletics administrative veteran

Student-Athlete.com is the ultimate partner for collectives, universities, and businesses to support student-athletes with camps and clinics through collaboration with fans and local youth-serving organizations.

About HOPE Farm

HOPE Farm is a long-term leadership development program that guides at-risk boys, without the benefit of a positive male role model in their homes, from the time they are 5-7 years old until high school graduation and beyond. Since 1989, they have served hundreds of at-risk boys and moms in Fort Worth, breaking the cycle of fatherless families.

