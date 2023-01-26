Track and Field: Morris Siblings Win Distance Events in Lubbock and Nashville

Both of TCU’s track and field teams were busy this weekend as the teams participated in both the Red Raider Open in Lubbock and the Vanderbilt Invitational in Nashville.

For the men’s team, Graydon Morris ran the 5,000m for the first time in his career and won the event. His time was 14:19.64, which was good enough for both the victory and for TCU’s fourth-fastest time of all time. Ryan Martin ran the 1,000m and broke his personal record, which he set last week, with a strong time of 2:23.69.

The men’s squad also had an impressive performance in the jumping events. Gavin Champ recorded a triple jump of 14.88 in his career debut. He finished in second place in the event. Jarren Holmes and Patrick Sylla both participated in the long jump, and both finished in the top six. Holmes finished third with a 7.19m jump, and Sylla placed sixth with his 7.07m effort.

In the men’s pole vault event, Ben Kirbo finished eighth with a 5.08 vault. Kyle Van Grouw, the men’s shot-putter, also finished eighth with a 14.71m throw.

Mariana Martinez and Peyton McQuillan both finished top-five in the women’s 5K as Martinez came in second with a 17:29.07 run, and McQuillan ran a 17:31.69, which was good enough for sixth place.

Ke’Yona Gabriel finished eighth in the women’s triple jump with a strong 12.20m jump. Jade Ferrell recorded a jump of 1.68m in the high-jump, which was good enough for eighth place.

On day two of the Vanderbilt Invitational, Gracie Morris shined, placing first in the 3,0000m with a time of 9:31.49, which was a full two seconds faster than the second-place finisher and the third-fastest time in TCU’s history.

McQuillan ran a 5:06.70 mile, which was good enough for her personal best and a 27th-place finish. Josh Benford and Cory Hatchel both placed well in the t00000 for the 800m. Benford finished in 27th with a time of 1:56.81 while Hatchel ran a 2:02.74, good enough for 45th. Noah Winters placed 38th in the men’s mile with a time of 4:20.02.

Next up: TCU will be back in action when they compete in the New Mexico Collegiate Classic in Albuquerque, NM. The event will take place from Feb. 3-4.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.