Fear the Brains: TCU Volleyball Earns Praise for Athletics/Academics

Ten TCU Women's Volleyball players have qualified as part of the 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Volleyball Team, the most recipients in program history—only 85 student-athletes qualified, total.

To make the first team, a student athlete must maintain a 3.20 or better GPA, while a 3.0 to 3.19 GPA is necessary for the second team. For the third consecutive season, Dani Dennison (Senior) earned first team recognition. Afedo Manyang (Junior), Mykayla Myers, (Junior) McKenzie Nichols, (Junior) Bella Swafford, (Junior) Ashley Wehrstein, (Senior) and Audrey Nalls (Junior) have qualified for the first team for the second time in their careers while Madilyn Cole (Sophomore) and Alyssa Heist (Sophomore) have qualified for the first time. Taylor Raiola (Sophomore) was named to the second team, a career first for her.

In order to be placed on either academic team, a student athlete must have participated in 20 percent of the team’s scheduled competitions while maintaining a 3.0 average either cumulative or for two consecutive semesters. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year. Seniors who have not participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests but have met all other criteria are also eligible.

Big congratulations are due to all of these women who can hit the books just as hard as the ball. Way to go!

