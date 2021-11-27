Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Fear the Brains: TCU Volleyball Earns Praise for Athletics/Academics
    Publish date:

    Fear the Brains: TCU Volleyball Earns Praise for Athletics/Academics

    Volleyball Athletes Make School History by Academic Excellence
    Author:

    Twitter: @TCUVolleyball

    Volleyball Athletes Make School History by Academic Excellence

    Ten TCU Women's Volleyball players have qualified as part of the 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Volleyball Team, the most recipients in program history—only 85 student-athletes qualified, total.

    To make the first team, a student athlete must maintain a 3.20 or better GPA, while a 3.0 to 3.19 GPA is necessary for the second team. For the third consecutive season, Dani Dennison (Senior) earned first team recognition. Afedo Manyang (Junior), Mykayla Myers, (Junior) McKenzie Nichols, (Junior) Bella Swafford, (Junior) Ashley Wehrstein, (Senior) and Audrey Nalls (Junior) have qualified for the first team for the second time in their careers while Madilyn Cole (Sophomore) and Alyssa Heist (Sophomore) have qualified for the first time. Taylor Raiola (Sophomore) was named to the second team, a career first for her.

    In order to be placed on either academic team, a student athlete must have participated in 20 percent of the team’s scheduled competitions while maintaining a 3.0 average either cumulative or for two consecutive semesters. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year. Seniors who have not participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests but have met all other criteria are also eligible.

    Read More

    Big congratulations are due to all of these women who can hit the books just as hard as the ball. Way to go!

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

    Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!

    FEa7OCgVQAQR2LC
    More Sports

    Fear the Brains: TCU Volleyball Earns Praise for Athletics/Academics

    1 minute ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs head coach Sonny Dykes durnign the first half against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
    Football

    TCU Football: Meet Sonny Dykes (Again)

    4 hours ago
    @TCU Basketball- Photo of Emmanuel Miller
    Basketball

    TCU Men's Basketball: SoCal Challenge Recap

    9 hours ago
    Sep 26, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Breece Hall (28) runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadiu
    Football

    TCU Football at Iowa State: Game Day Thread - Live!

    Nov 26, 2021
    TCU at Iowa State - 2019
    Football

    TCU Football at Iowa State: Staff Predictions

    Nov 26, 2021
    Killer Bart Simpson
    Football

    How to Watch TCU Football at Iowa State

    Nov 26, 2021
    Dec 3, 2011; Stillwater, OK, USA; A general view of the student section prior to the Bedlam game with the Oklahoma Sooners playing against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium.
    Football

    Big 12 Football Power Rankings and Bowl Projections: Week 12

    Nov 25, 2021
    89A65D35-B122-4937-B652-F6FDE3F854AE
    Football

    Watch! Big 12 Thanksgiving - New Member Potluck

    Nov 25, 2021