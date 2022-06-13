TCU Swimming and Diving:  New Recruit

The TCU Swimming and Diving program will have a new addition next season. Head coach James Winchester has announced Rob Zamorano will be joining the team as an assistant swimming coach.

Zamorono comes to TCU after two seasons of volunteer assistant coach service at Florida State. At the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, the Florida State's men's team was ranked No. 23 in the nation, and the women's team was receiving votes.

During his tenure with the Seminoles, Zamorono worked primarily with the sprint group, in which capacity he guided multiple student-athletes to qualify for the 2021 FINA Short Course Championship; additionally, the program produced several 2021 European Championships finalists. He also helped jumpstart a college club team, "Club Seminole," which earned a fourth place finish at the College Club Nationals in 2022.

Zamorano is a 2020 graduate of Barton College, where he earned a degree in Exercise Science and Psychology. As a student-athlete, Zamorano excelled as a mid-distance and distance freestyler.

At Barton, Zamorano maintains legendary status, his name a veritable John Hancock in the record books--second in college history in the 1000 and 1650 freestyle; third in both the 200 and 500 freestyles. In 2019 and 2020, Zamorano was part of the team that led Barton to back-to-back conference championships, the first conference titles in school history. He also made the all-conference team all four years of eligibility.

Of his new hire, Winchester had the following to say:

"After an extensive search, we are very excited to find a great fit for our program in Rob Zamorano . . . As we went through the process, Rob's enthusiasm and passion for the sport and his excitement about the future of the program here at TCU seemed like an ideal fit for what we are building here. We are very excited to welcome Rob on board and look forward to his continued development as an exceptional young coach here at TCU."

As for Zamorano, he shares Winchester's optimism: "From the day I met the staff they have made me feel like family. I'm incredibly excited to have the opportunity to work with such a great staff and team. Go Frogs!"

Welcome to the broader Horned Frog family, Mr. Zamorano.

