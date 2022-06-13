Skip to main content
TCU Swimming and Diving:  New Recruit

TCU Swimming and Diving:  New Recruit

Rob Zamorano will join the TCU Swimming and Diving program as assistant coach

https://gofrogs.com/sports/swimming-and-diving

Rob Zamorano will join the TCU Swimming and Diving program as assistant coach

The TCU Swimming and Diving program will have a new addition next season.  Head coach James Winchester has announced Rob Zamorano will be joining the team as an assistant swimming coach. 

Zamorono comes to TCU after two seasons of volunteer assistant coach service at Florida State.  At the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, the Florida State's men's team was ranked No. 23 in the nation, and the women's team was receiving votes.  

During his tenure with the Seminoles, Zamorono worked primarily with the sprint group, in which capacity he guided multiple student-athletes to qualify for the 2021 FINA Short Course Championship; additionally, the program produced several 2021 European Championships finalists.  He also helped jumpstart a college club team, "Club Seminole," which earned a fourth place finish at the College Club Nationals in 2022. 

Zamorano is a 2020 graduate of Barton College, where he earned a degree in Exercise Science and Psychology.  As a student-athlete, Zamorano excelled as a mid-distance and distance freestyler.  

At Barton, Zamorano maintains legendary status, his name a veritable John Hancock in the record books--second in college history in the 1000 and 1650 freestyle; third in both the 200 and 500 freestyles.  In 2019 and 2020, Zamorano was part of the team that led Barton to back-to-back conference championships, the first conference titles in school history. He also made the all-conference team all four years of eligibility. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Of his new hire, Winchester had the following to say:  

"After an extensive search, we are very excited to find a great fit for our program in Rob Zamorano . . . As we went through the process, Rob's enthusiasm and passion for the sport and his excitement about the future of the program here at TCU seemed like an ideal fit for what we are building here. We are very excited to welcome Rob on board and look forward to his continued development as an exceptional young coach here at TCU."

As for Zamorano, he shares Winchester's optimism:  "From the day I met the staff they have made me feel like family.  I'm incredibly excited to have the opportunity to work with such a great staff and team. Go Frogs!"

Welcome to the broader Horned Frog family, Mr. Zamorano.  

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

Texas defeated East Carolina to advance to Omaha for the 38th time
Baseball

NCAA Baseball Super Regionals: Sunday Results

By Barry Lewis6 hours ago
un 11, 2022; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M pitcher Micah Dallas (34) celebrates with his teammates after defeating Louisville at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.
Baseball

NCAA Baseball Super Regionals: Saturday Results

By Barry Lewis17 hours ago
FU82VmnWUAAzMUn
Baseball

NCAA Baseball Super Regionals: Friday’s Results

By Barry LewisJun 11, 2022
TCU Baseball
Baseball

TCU Baseball: Stalwart And Studious

By Tyler BrownJun 11, 2022
IMG_0066
Football

Oklahoma Football Game Day: Unbridled Hate And Pageantry

By Brett GibbonsJun 11, 2022
January 1, 2011 Rose Bowl Game - TCU vs Wisconsin. Photo ©️Barry Lewis
Football

2022-23 College Football Bowl Schedule, Dates, Times Announced

By Barry LewisJun 10, 2022
TCU Baseball - 2022 Big 12 Champions
Baseball

Big 12 Power Prankings: Yesca

By Tyler BrownJun 10, 2022
USATSI_17202680
Football

KillerFrogs 2022 College Football Preseason All-America Team

By Brett GibbonsJun 10, 2022