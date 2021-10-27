The KillerFrogs E167: The College Football Tour

    • October 27, 2021
    The KillerFrogs Podcast E167: The College Football Tour
    The KillerFrogs Podcast E167: The College Football Tour

    Special guest Andrew Bauhs from College Football Tour, joins the discussion this week.
    Photo: Twitter @college_fb_tour

    The KillerFrogs team welcomes special guest Andrew Bauhs from the College Football Tour who made TCU number 88 on his way to tour of all 130 FBS stadiums and gameday experiences. He shares a bit about what makes TCU a special destination among the college football landscape. 

    Afterwards, Hunter Nix, Nick Howard, Ryann Zeller, and Sean Foushee discuss the disastrous game against West Virginia…. “Ugh” – Nick Howard.

    This week, the team welcomed special guest Andrew Bauhs to the podcast. Bauhs is with College Football Tour and is on a journey to experience a game at all 130 FBS stadiums. This journey started in 2004. His stop at TCU and Amon G. Carter Stadium was his 88th along the journey. 

    He got the full TCU game day experience while in Fort Worth - breakfast at Ol' South Pancake House, day drinking with a view at the new Lot 12, photos with all of the horned frog statues on campus, Frog Alley, the team's arrival, the band's march into the stadium, tailgates, and more. He was able to run on the field with the Bleacher Creatures and says this is an experience you don't see at other stadiums. 

    "It's a seamless blend of the old traditions with the new," he said when he was asked what he thought about his time at TCU.

    He was then asked, having been to so many stadiums and states including Hawaii, what was the best state to watch college football. His answer was "Texas," and he then shared with 12 FBS schools, no other state can offer that many and such a variety. He has many more of the Texas schools to hit before his mission is complete, but says he will be back soon

    After hearing about his experiences, the KillerFrogs team then discussed the game against West Virginia and the upcoming game at Kansas State. 

    "This game underscores the issues we've seen all season," said Foushee. "It amplified every thing we have been talking about (in previous podcasts)."

    "Our defense is abysmal," proclaimed Nix. "I don't see it changing. Last week we were 110th in total defense. This week we are 119th. You don't see this with a Gary Patterson defense."

