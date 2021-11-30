It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

The annual TCU Christmas tree lighting is tonight at 6:30 p.m. in the Campus Commons. Super Frog Santa and Santa himself all the way from the North Pole will be there for photos and refreshments will be available. There will be several food trucks on site at Frog Fountain in case visitors get hungry.

Please click the Tree Lighting Map to download a 2021 Christmas Tree Lighting Guest and Parking Map so you can get to the event and parked easily provided by student activities.

Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors will preform at 6:30 p.m. The tree will be lit at 7:10 p.m. with the usual fanfare and fireworks. The parking lot will be open at 5 p.m., if visitors would like to get there earlier. The annual tree lighting is organized by Student Activities every year. Enjoy Frog Family

2019 tree lighting David Tucker

Event Schedule

6:15pm: Campus Commons Opens

6:30pm: Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors perform

7:10pm: Tree Lighting Ceremony and Fireworks Presentation

7:25pm-8:10pm: Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors perform