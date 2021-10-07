Mem’ries Sweet – My Favorite Away Games

The Frogs hit the road for the first time this season. We’ve enjoyed four straight home games. So, as the team prepares for the first road game, I started thinking about the many times I have traveled to see the Frogs away from Amon G. Carter Stadium.

I have traveled to many away games as well as to several TCU’s bowl appearances. Some of those games brought big blowout wins. Some brought losses. And others were just thrillers – either because the game was tight, the atmosphere, the opponent, the location, or just a combination of several of those. It’s hard to rank them, but here’s my list.

My Top 10 TCU Away Games

10 - Fayetteville, AR - October 6, 1984

TCU beats Arkansas 32-31

My first true road game as a Frogs fan. I was in college and traveled with a group of friends from TCU. Frogs kicked a field goal late in the came to take the one-point lead. The TCU fans stormed the field. Razorbacks were not happy with the results as our van, which did say “Fort Worth, Texas” had four flat tires. Sore Pig Sooie losers!

Frog fans celebrate on the field in Fayetteville after TCU beats Arkansas in 1984. Barry Lewis

9 - West Point, NY – October 12, 2002

TCU beats Army 46-27

The game was never close. But it was October in upstate, New York. It was gorgeous. It was great to be on the campus, despite the monsoon. It was just a great trip with family and friends.

It was a rainy game, but the Frogs beat the Army Black Nights in 2002.

8 - Stillwater, OK – September 23, 2017

TCU beats #6 Oklahoma State 44-31

It was the beginning of what would be a great conference season. It was a beautiful day in Stillwater. We were ranked #16. OSU was #6. Darius Anderson turned on the jets and rushed for 160 yards. We had a big lead going into the fourth quarter, but with three minutes left, it was a one score game. We had been down this road before on the road in conference games (see “Honorable Mentions” below). But we pulled off the win.

Barry Lewis It's Family Rivalry Day when TCU meets OSU Barry Lewis TCU beats #6 Oklahoma State in Stillwater in 2017.

7 - Clemson, SC - September 26, 2009

TCU beats Clemson 14-10

Dabo’s first season. Clemson hadn’t established themselves as the national powerhouse. We were fighting for national recognition. It was another monsoon, but Andy Dalton and team didn’t let us down. That was the Fiesta Bowl year. We knew good things were ahead after that win.

Another monsoon. Andy Dalton and team defeat Clemson in South Carolina in 2009. Barry Lewis

6 - San Antonio, TX – January 2, 2016 – Alamo Bowl

TCU beats #15 Oregon 47-41 (3OT)

Change your shirt. Change the momentum. We all know what happened. Yes, there was another Alamo Bowl two seasons later, but you can’t top this one. Down 31-0 at half only to come back and win it in triple OT! My heart is still racing just thinking about it.

"Wake me when it's over! I can't watch" - as the comeback of all comebacks was underway at the 2016 Alamo Bowl. Barry Lewis

5 - Morgantown, WV – November 3, 2012

TCU Beats #23 West Virginia 39-38 (2OT)

It was the first year both teams played in the Big 12. It was cold, but the fans were great – the pepperoni rolls and spiced Captain Morgan they shared helped. It was a back-and-forth affair. Boykin to Josh Boyce with 1:28 left for 94 yards to tie the game. Then in the 2nd OT, Patterson could have kicked the extra point to force a 3rd. But he didn’t. Once again Boykin finds Boyce on the 2pt conversion and BALLGAME!

Frogs win in Morgantown in 2012 after double overtime.

4 - Boise, ID – November 12, 2011

TCU Beats #5 Boise State 36-35

Our only opportunity to play on the blue field. The game was supposed to be in Fort Worth, but Boise St. insisted it be moved. BSU had just joined the Mountain West, and we were on our way out. Boise hadn’t lost at home in years. They missed a late field goal that would have been the game winner. But as Patterson always says, just win by one!

The Blue Turf in Boise State. Barry Lewis

3 - Atlanta, GA – December 31, 2014 – Peach Bowl

TCU Beats #9 Ole Miss 42-3

It should have been the CFP. We knew it. The team knew it. The national TV audience immediately knew it. We came in and just dominated. That team was the best team in the Patterson era. And was arguably the best team in college football that year.

Barry Lewis Uncle and niece - two Frogs fans enjoying the Peach Bowl. Barry Lewis TCU destroyed Ole Miss in the 2014 Peach Bowl.

2 - Norman, OK – September 3, 2005

TCU beats #5 Oklahoma 17-10

I grew up a Sooners fan. My parents are still avid fans. This one was fun. This one was personal. We held our breath there at the end, but the Frogs pulled it off. My dad was not happy when rowdy Frogs fans met him back at the car that day.

17-10! Frogs over the #5 Sooners in Norman in 2005. Barry Lewis

1 - Pasadena, CA – January 1, 2011 – Rose Bowl

TCU beats #5 Wisconsin 21-19

The Granddaddy of Them All. We remember the moment Tank Carder put his arms up to deflect the ball and secure the win. The atmosphere. The day. The parade. The outpouring of purple. JJ Watt crying after the game. The bar is set high to surpass this one.

Celebrating the Rose Bowl win! Barry Lewis

Honorable Mentions:

The Top 10 are all ranked where they are because the Frogs won those. I have also traveled to games where the Frogs lost. Here are three of the most memorable:

1 – Houston, TX – December 31, 1984 – Bluebonnet Bowl

West Virginia beats TCU 31-14

My first TCU bowl game. We lost. So, what! It was a bunch on college kids on a road trip on New Year’s Eve. Say no more!

2 – Lincoln, NE – August 25, 2001

#4 Nebraska beats TCU 21-7

Some of the nicest fans ever. The atmosphere was electric. We walked out with our heads held high. Fans stopped us and thanked us for giving them a good game.

3. Waco, TX – October 11, 2014

#5 Baylor beats TCU 61-58

I know, I know. It still stings. Badly. I wish it had never happened. It shouldn’t have happened. But it still was one of the craziest fourth quarters I’ve ever witnessed.