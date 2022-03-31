Mem'ries Sweet:  Go, T!

Once upon a time and a very good time it was there was a Horned Frog coming down the road and this Horned Frog coming down the road met a nice young man named Brayden Taylor.

This Frog was named Tegan; that was her name, and it was a good name because it was hers and no one else's.

Tegan liked her scooter. She liked to ride on it. She liked way the wind blew hot and then cold and how the trees and bushes and things near her that moved so slow when you walked went quickly by.

And she liked also the kind boys who moved their arms and when they moved their arms a ball flew like a bird that always landed softly and safely in the glove of another. Sometimes they moved their arms to her and they smiled and said "Hello, Tegan!" She liked that because it was kind and what was kind was good. The baseball boys were good.

One day she met Brayden. Brayden had a car and it was a nice car just like Brayden was a nice man. He told her he was a baseball player and that he liked to play baseball.

She decided she liked baseball too.

Tegan liked to make Valentine's cards. They were Marvel cards. And she had specific Marvel cards for all the baseball boys who were so nice to her. Pitchers got Hawkeye because Hawkeye threw arrows and pitchers have to aim like archers. Catchers got Hulk because catchers had to be strong. She liked them all, but she especially liked Brayden. Brayden played third base. Third base was the best position because Brayden played it. For Brayden, she sent Thor. Because Thor was strong and kind and noble. And with time, she started to call Brayden "B."

So Tegan would go to all the home games and yell: "Go, B!" and it almost always happened when she yelled "Go B!" B would get a hit. So every game she went she would yell "Go B!" and B would get a hit. B's mother met her and told her B would not have had so many hits if she had not been there to give him luck. So B's hit was her hit because she gave him good luck.

Her mother made her a Horned Frog jersey. It had number 55. That was B's number. And it was Tegan's number because it was B's number.

So Tegan and her mother would go to all the games and Tegan would wear a Horned Frog jersey, number 55, and yell "Go B!"

At one game, a good player named Haylen Green gave her a ball and B waved at her while she waved at him from the stands and after the game he talked to her.

During the summer she sent the whole team cards, and B and a good player named Luke Boyers sent her a T-shirt. They had signed her T-shirt. They said "Thanks for cheering us on even in the summer" on the shirt. The shirt was hanging on her bedroom wall.

Tegan used to play soccer. Now she plays T-ball. She plays T-ball because T-ball is like baseball.

She likes to play third base.

One day a very nice lady named Ms. Nunez came to see Tegan play. Ms. Nunez was Elijah's mom. Elijah Nunez played for TCU and he was very good and his number was Number 1. Hunter Teplansky's mom also came to see her and gave her a 10 dollar bill because Hunter's number was 10. Hunter was good too.

And so Tegan liked the baseball boys because the baseball boys were kind to her. She liked baseball because baseball was kind. Kind was good. The baseball boys were good and baseball was good.

The baseball boys were like friends, and brothers, a happy family of tender heroes who humored a little girl. And liked to do nothing more than to have fun, throwing a ball like a bird that soared and landed safely and softly in a gentle glove. And that was beautiful. Beauty. Tegan liked that word. Baseball was beautiful.

And the baseball boys were her friends. And she was their friend. And they were good and kind and for her were the best thing in the world and she loved them and she was very thankful for them.

And they all lived kindly ever after.

THE BEGINNING . . .

