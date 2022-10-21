Skip to main content
TCU Athletics: The Return Of The "Flying T"

twitter:@TCU_Athletics

TCU Athletics: The Return Of The "Flying T"

After nearly a 30 year wait, the vintage TCU logo returns

“It’s about damn time,” commented the artist Marshall K. Harris when asked about the return of the Flying T logo

Today, TCU Athletic Director Jeremiah Donati announced the return of the "Flying T" logo as an alternative logo for TCU merchandise. After 40 plus years, the administration has reached an agreement with Harris, the creator and former football alumni. The university will finally incorporate the retro logo back into the Horned Frog zeitgeist, and the fan base could not be happier. 

First, here is some history on the artist/creator Harris. He graduated from Southwest High School in 1974 and mainly grew up in the southwest Fort Worth area. He graduated with all district honors as a tackle and had several football scholarships offers. He chose TCU. He was known as a “Legacy Player” because not only was he a talented offensive tackle, but his father also played for TCU. His father helped TCU win two back-to-back Southwest Conference titles in 1958 and 1959. Marshall was drafted by the New York Jets in 1979 but was traded to Cleveland in 1980. He played four years in the NFL. 

Marshall played through some of the toughest TCU football seasons, mainly 1974-1976 where the Frogs went 2-31.  “No, I don’t regret any of it (the previous three season)," said Harris about then upcoming 1977 season in the September 1977 issue of D Magazine. "In fact, I’m very excited about the coming season. I’m more excited about football right now than I am about art. In spite of all the losing the last three years, I frankly can’t imagine us not winning this year. Besides, it can’t get any worse.” 

Harris designed the Flying T logo for one of his art classes at TCU, and after sharing with the coaches the school approached him about using the logo for the Football helmets and uniforms. From there, it saw widespread adoption for all TCU athletics and fan gear from that moment all the way into the early 1990s. 

After his football career, Harris earned his MFA from the University of Philadelphia and later went on to win the prestigious Hunter Art Prize in 2013. He is still creating art today - most notably incredibly detailed pencil drawings of famous western saddles. His art can be found in galleries across the nation and on his website. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

E652C98A-5D18-469D-AD67-A226FC38B71C

The Flying T logo had been used by the university from the late 70’s up until 1994 in all sports, not just football. TCU had not made an attempt to purchase the trademark from the artist until recently. The thirst from the fan base and alumni for the logo has always been there but not quantifiable until recently through the reemergence of the vintage market. Old and new fans began scouring thrift and vintage shops, while the growth of many ecommerce sites like eBay, Poshmark, and Mercari have also seen TCU vintage sale increases.

The thirst for more Flying T gear has shown that there is a serious growth in retro vintage gear and a new demand for the logo. The administration had previously thought there was not a demand for the Flying T logo said an anonymous source within the athletic department. Well, the word from old fans and new, alumni and currents students, Block T members, All Americans, and current student athletes has reached the administration, and they’ve heard the requests - "Please bring back the Flying T."

Not long after the announcement, TCU Athletics announced the first merchandise items that will be available at the Campus Store, just in time for this week's Homecoming.

Wishes have been granted!!! Thank you, Jeremiah, and thank you to all that made the return of this favorite logo possible. Most of all, thank you, Marshall K. Harris, for loving art and creating a beloved TCU icon…the Flying T.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; The TCU Horned Frogs students and fans cheer for the Frogs during the second half of the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the California Golden Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
More Sports

TCU Athletics: So Many Ranked Teams

By Barry Lewis
TCU Horned Frogs punter returner Derius Davis (11) runs past Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Kanion Williams (12) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

Big 12 Football Power Rankings: Week 8: Frogs Now On Top

By Barry Lewis
crop
Football

Know Your Foe: Kansas State Football Players to Watch

By Nathan Cross
TCU fans rush onto the field after the Horned Frogs defeat the Oklahoma State Cowboys in two overtimes by the score of 43-40 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

TCU Football: A Play In Time

By Tyler Brown
Kansas State sophomore running back Deuce Vaughn (22) escapes the grasp of Oklahoma defensivemen in the second quarter of Saturday's game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Football

WATCH! Tori's Thoughts: Catch Vaughn, Martinez and Kansas State if you can

By Tori Couch
Kansas State offensive lineman Hayden Gillum celebrates after the Wildcats beat Iowa State, 10-9, during a NCAA college football game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Iowastatevskansasstatefb 20221008 Bh
Football

#17 Kansas State Releases Depth Chart At #8 TCU

By Nicholas Howard
Sep 24, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Kansas State Wildcats mascot reacts during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Dear Opponent: Kansas State

By Tyler Brown
USATSI_17438825
Football

Projecting 2022 College Football New Year's Six Bowl Games

By Brett Gibbons