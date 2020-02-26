VolunteerCountry
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball

No. 19 Vols make easy work of Northern Kentucky

Quinton Douglas

19th-ranked Tennessee baseball continued its early season success with a dominant midweek win over Northern Kentucky.

The SEC’s second-highest scoring team steamrolled the Norse (0-7) to the tune of a 15-1 final score.

After an impressive showing in the Round Rock Classic this past weekend, the Vols (7-0) showed no signs of slowing down.

Freshman Christian Delashmit drew his first start of his Tennessee career on the mound. The Covington, Tenn. native flamed seven Norse batters in his debut and only allowed three hits in 4.2 innings of action.

“I was telling them in the locker room, this is probably the most hype that I’ve been for a start since my freshman year of high school,” Delashmit said. “My adrenaline got pumping. It was unreal.”

He got to work early, striking out two batters in the top of the opening frame.

At the plate, Tennessee opened up the scoring when junior Alerick Soularie’s RBI single brought Jake Rucker across the plate to make the score 1-0.

In the bottom of the second inning, senior Landon Gray solo homered over the right center wall for his first of the season.

The Vols would go on to put their stamp on the game with a combined 10 runs scored in the third and fourth innings. In the third, Northern Kentucky surrendered five runs off of bases loaded walks.

Senior Pete Darkey, who currently leads the team in batting average, blasted a two run shot to right field in the sixth to officially tie the bow on the victory.

His home run gave Tennessee their 13th so far this year.

Darkey has had no problem filling his role as a hitter off the bench.

“If the team needs me to come off the bench and get a big hit, then that’s what my job is and I’m going to do that to the best of my ability,” Darkey said.

Tennessee returns to Lindsey Nelson Stadium for the second of 10 straight home games tomorrow as they welcome UNC Asheville to Knoxville. First pitch is set to be thrown at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Photo courtesy of Tennessee Athletics 

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sanning: It's time for Josiah-Jordan James to take off

Tennessee's five-star freshman guard has struggled to find his niche this season, and Cory Sanning feels that it is time for him to pick up the slack.

Cory Sanning

Vols looking to clean up turnovers ahead of final stretch of regular season

Tennessee begins its final stretch of the regular season in Arkansas on Wednesday, and Rick Barnes feels that the Vols are a couple fixes away from getting back on track.

Cory Sanning

Watch: Tennessee coach Rick Barnes addresses the media (full)

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes met with reporters on Monday ahead of the Vols' matchup with Arkansas at Bud Walton Arena.

Volunteer Country Staff

Vols welcome both new and familiar faces to coaching staff

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt finalized his coaching staff for 2020. What does this mean for the Vols moving forward?

Quinton Douglas

Lady Vols hold off Vanderbilt comeback in crucial win

Behind 18 points and 10 rebounds from junior forward Rennia Davis, Tennessee was able to hold off a late comeback bid by Vanderbilt in Knoxville.

Cory Sanning

Boughter: Turnovers Continue to Plague Tennessee

Tennessee has been unable to execute consistently in crunch time, and turnovers have been the primary reason.

Jacob Boughter

Analysis: Tennessee falls to Auburn on the road

Tennessee fell to Auburn on the road despite a career-high 28 points from Jordan Bowden. Cory Sanning analyzes what went wrong.

Cory Sanning

Turnovers Doom Tennessee in Loss to No. 13 Auburn Despite Bowden’s 28

Jordan Bowden scored a career-high 28 points, but it wasn’t enough to carry Tennessee down the stretch as the Vols fell to the Tigers on Saturday.

Cory Sanning

Vols face tall task against No. 13 Auburn

Tennessee basketball faces another daunting task with a road matchup with 13th-ranked Auburn on Saturday.

Jacob Boughter

Instant Reaction: Turnovers and 3-pointers prove too much for Lady Vols on road against No. 22 Arkansas

Despite 21 points from Rae Burrell, Tennessee dropped its fifth consecutive game on Thursday in a 83-75 loss to No. 22 Arkansas.

Quinton Douglas