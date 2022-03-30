Skip to main content

Blade Tidwell Makes Season Debut For the Vols

Blade Tidwell has made his first appearance of the season in Tennessee's 25th game of the season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– After 24 games, Tennessee sophomore ace Blade Tidwell has made his first appearance of the season for the Vols. 

Tidwell took the mound in the top of the sixth inning when Tennessee was leading 8-0. 

Tidwell was on the active list for Tennessee's weekend series against Ole Miss last weekend, but the sophomore did make an appearance in Oxford. 

Tony Vitello has had an optimistic outlook for Tidwell's return for the past couple weeks, as his shoulder stiffness was getting better and better. Now that Tidwell is healthy enough to pitch, expect to see the sophomore slowly eased back into the rotation, beginning with a relief role. 

Seth Halvorsen–Tennessee's other pitcher who has dealt with an injury this season–does not have a timetable for a return, but it is likely Halvorsen will make his season debut in the month of April. 

Tidwell is the fourth UT pitcher to take the mound against Western Carolina on Wednesday. 

