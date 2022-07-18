Breaking: Drew Gilbert Selected in MLB Draft

Former Tennessee Baseball center fielder and cleanup hitter Drew Gilbert has been selected 28th overall by the Houston Astors in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft. Gilbert is the first Volunteer to be selected in the draft.



Gilbert has been mocked as a first-round pick all offseason in this area, making his selection in the latter half of the first round an expected one.

Gilbert enters the Astros farm system after a great three years at Tennessee, as the Stillwater, Minnesota, native being an instrumental part in the Vols' back-to-back 50-win seasons in 2021 and 2022.

Originally a two-way player on Rocky Top, Gilbert shifted to becoming an elite center fielder for the Vols while serving as the cleanup hitter the majority of the 2021 season and all of the 2022 season.

Gilbert was recognized plenty for his incredible efforts on at the plate and defensively. Below are his career honors courtesy UT Athletics.

CAREER HONORS

Gilbert was one of many Tennessee BaseVols that exhibited the Vols' villain style mentality, and the electric outfielder has been one of the top fan favorites of the past two seasons. Now, Gilbert is an Astro, one of the most disliked teams in the league, keeping Gilbert on the villain side of things.

From his grand slam against Wright State in the 2021 NCAA Regionals to an outstanding showing in the Vols' first SEC Tournament win in 27 years, Gilbert will live in Tennessee Baseball fans' memories for quite some time.

