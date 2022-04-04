Drew Beam Rakes SEC Awards After Complete Game Shutout

No. 1 Tennessee Vols freshman RHP Drew Beam has won SEC Pitcher of the Week and SEC Freshman of the Week after his Sunday performance against No. 9 Vanderbilt, the league announced on Monday.

Beam threw a complete game 5-0 shutout against the Commodores to guide the Vols to a series sweep, their first against the in-state rival since 2009. The Murfreesboro, Tennessee, native is the first Volunteer arm to throw a complete game since Garrett Stallings in 2019 when the Orange and White shut out Ole Miss 7-0.

The freshman delivered six strikeouts and 73 strikes on 110 total pitches, allowed only two hits and retired 26 of 28 batters faced in the Sunday victory over the Commodores.

Beam has continued to produce at a high level for Tennessee as the day three pitcher, resting at a 0.88 ERA through seven starts, which is the fourth-best in the NCAA. The freshman holds a 6-0 record heading into the fourth SEC weekend of the season.

Of the top ten pitchers in ERA in the NCAA, Beam is the only one to have pitched more than 40 innings (41.0).

Beam has assisted the Vols in accomplishing a Tony Vitello-era best six series sweeps this season, as UT has swept every true weekend series opponent.

"When we recruited him, we saw a guy who is a good athlete, good kid, loves the Vols, three-pitch mix, durable body," Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said on Drew Beam. "So, we knew he had all the makings of a weekend starter at some point, but some guys make their own timeline. Like Chase Burns, he's got a great work ethic and a different presence about him than your average freshman."

Beam rounds out an elite Tennessee weekend rotation, as Chase Burns and Chase Dollander are averaging a combined a 1.95 ERA on the season in a combined 77.1 innings pitched and 11-0 record.

Tennessee baseball was the clear No. 1 team in the country following their series sweep against (then) No. 1 Ole Miss, and they unsurprisingly remain atop the polls after sweeping Vanderbilt.

Up next for the BaseVols and Beam is a midweek battle with Lipscomb followed by a weekend series against Tony Vitello's alma mater Missouri in Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Tennessee enters the week with a 27-1 (9-0 SEC) record, with their 9-0 conference play record marking the best SEC start in program history and best by an SEC team since Florida in 1994.

The Vols also enter the week on a 19-game winning streak, the longest in school history.

Below are all the weekly SEC honors Tennessee baseball players have received this season.

Information courtesy Tennessee Athletics Communications

SEC Player of the Week

INF Trey Lipscomb – Feb. 28



SEC Pitcher of the Week

RHP Drew Beam – April 4

RHP Chase Dollander – March 28



SEC Freshman of the Week

RHP Drew Beam – March 21 & April 4

RHP Chase Burns – March 28

OF/C Jared Dickey – Feb. 28 & March 14

