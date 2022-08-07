Drew Gilbert and Jordan Beck Impressing Early in Rookie League

A pair of Tennessee BaseVols were taken in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft in Drew Gilbert and Jordan Beck.

Both players are showing their new teams early that they did not make a mistake in their investment.

Gilbert and Beck have gotten off to extremely fast starts in the rookie league.

Gilbert is playing for the Astros in the Florida Complex League while Beck is seeing time with the Rockies in the Arizona Complex League.

Gilbert has seen action in four games, going 5-11 at the plate with one home run, four RBI and three walks. The Stillwater, Minnesota, native is 3-3 on stolen bases and currently holds an incredibly impressive 1.418 OPS with a .600 on base percentage. The 5'9" center fielders lone long ball thus far occurred in first at-bat, as the VFL is wasting no time showing Houston what he's capable of.

Gilbert's play has generated plenty of buzz on Twitter as well.

As good as Gilbert has been, Jordan Beck has been just as good in one less game.

Beck has three games under his belt as a pro, going 4-9 at the plate with one home run, four RBI and one walk. Beck currently holds an impressive 1.278 and a .500 on-base percentage.

Considering the remarkable careers the duo of Gilbert and Beck put together on Rocky Top, their hot starts to rookie league come as no surprise.

Photo Credit: Caitie McMekin of Knoxville News Sentinel

