How BaseVols in the League Fared This Week

Tennessee is coming off the heels of its best baseball season of all time. Multiple Vols were selected in the 2022 MLB Draft, and earlier this week, Tennessee Athletics Communication Department sent out a transcript of how each former Vol in the league fared at their respective level. You can view this below.

Vols in the MLB



Garrett Crochet – LHP, Chicago White Sox

Will not appear in 2022 season

Yan Gomes – C, Chicago Cubs

Season: 56 G, 181 AB, 15 R, 41 H, 63 TB, 7 2B, 5 HR, 14 RBI, 3 BB, 28 K, .227 AVG, .246 OBP, .348 SLG

Came out of the All Star break strong with a multi-homer day at Philadelphia (7/24). He has hits in four of his five games played, including a multi-hit game at St. Louis (8/2). The backstop also scored a pair of runs against San Francisco last Saturday (7/30)



Nick Senzel – CF, Cincinnati Reds

Season: 75 G, 250 AB, 35 R, 62 H, 80 TB, 9 2B, 3 HR, 18 RBI, 17 BB, 54 K, 5 SB, .248 AVG, .305 OBP, .320 SLG

Continued his production for the Reds following the break and has scored six runs, collected seven hits and added three doubles to his line. He finished a red-hot month of July with 21 hits and 12 runs scored.



Vols in the MiLB



Justin Ammons – OF, Vancouver Canadians (High-A TOR)

Has not played in 2022 season



Jordan Beck – OF, ACL Rockies (Rookie COL)

Season: 1 G, 2 AB, 1 H, 1 TB, 1 RBI, .500 AVG, .500 OBP, .500 SLG



Made his professional debut in the Arizona Complex League, collecting a base hit and driving in a run.



Chad Dallas – RHP, Vancouver Canadians (High-A TOR)

Season: 16 App, 16 GS, 1-5, 4.03 ERA, 67 IP, 63 H, 41 R, 30 ER, 34 BB, 68 K, 1.45 WHIP



Electric in his first start after the break, Dallas tossed six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and two walks while punching out eight batters against Everett (7/28) and took a no decision. Made another start against Tri-Cities, going five innings and giving up five hits for three runs in another no decision.



Zach Daniels – LF, Asheville Tourists (High-A HOU)

Season: 65 G, 244 AB, 44 R, 63 H, 113 TB, 9 2B, 1 3B, 13 HR, 38 RBI, 31 BB, 90 K, 16 SB, .258 AVG, .344 OBP, .463 SLG



Has seen a surge in his offensive numbers, including the already impressive power figures. In his first game after the break, Daniels was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and a pair of runs scored. He crushed another big fly against Aberdeen (7/26) and rounded out the month with a three-run shot on July 31. Had a 4-for-5 day on Wednesday (8/3) at Hickory where he carded a double and an RBI in the 8-7 victory.



Max Ferguson – 2B, Greenville Drive (High-A BOS)

Season: 92 G, 349 AB, 77 R, 77 H, 125 TB, 14 2B, 8 3B, 6 HR, 50 RBI, 76 BB, 105 K, 55 SB, .221 AVG, .363 OBP, .358 SLG



Was included in the August 2 trade that sent Eric Hosmer from San Diego to Boston and was assigned to High-A Greenville. Doubled in his first game as a member of the Drive and was on a tear leading up to his trade. In his last game with Fort Wayne, Ferguson was 2-for-5 with a double and a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored.



Drew Gilbert – OF, FCL Astros Orange (Rookie HOU)

Season: 2 G, 6 AB, 1 R, 3 H, 6 TB, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB, .500 AVG, .571 OBP, 1.000 SLG



Assigned to the Florida Complex League on August 4 and made his professional debut, homering in his first career professional at-bat.



Sean Hunley – RHP, Montgomery Biscuits (AA TB)

Season: 20 App, 4 GS, 3-1, 4 HLD, 3.00 ERA, 54 IP, 55 H, 19 R, 18 ER, 9 BB, 45 K, 1.19 WHIP



In his first appearance after the break, Hunley was dealing out of the bullpen, chewing up four innings and allowing just one hit while punching out five against the Mississippi Braves (7/23) in a 2-1 victory.



Jackson Leath – RHP, Down East Wood Ducks (A TEX)

Season: 19 App, 2-4, 1 SV, 6.75 ERA, 22.2 IP, 20 H, 22 R, 17 ER, 15 BB, 22 K, 1.50 WHIP



Came out of the break with a scoreless appearance at Carolina (7/24) where he went 1.1 innings with a strikeout.



Andrew Lee – RHP, Harrisburg Senators (AA WAS)

Season: 23 App, 3-2, 1 SV, 4.42 ERA, 38.2 IP, 36 H, 20 R, 19 ER, 21 BB, 48 K, 1.47 WHIP



Tied a season high with five strikeouts in his last outing against Altoona where he went 1.2 innings and allowed just two hits. Helped the Senators to a 7-5 victory.



Zach Linginfelter – RHP, Rocket City Trash Pandas (AA LAA)

Season: 22 App, 2-1, 4 HLD, 6.67 ERA, 29.2 IP, 27 H, 22 R, 22 ER, 19 BB, 36 K, 1.55 WHIP



Has not pitched since the middle of July.



Andre Lipcius – 2B, Toledo Mud Hens (AAA DET)

Season: 90 G, 310 AB, 52 R, 81 H, 130 TB, 20 2B, 1 3B, 9 HR, 39 RBI, 61 BB, 59 K, 12 SB, .261 AVG, .388 OBP, .419 SLG



Promoted to AAA Toledo on August 3 and promptly got a hit in his first game with the Mud Hens. Homered with AA Erie against Reading (7/28) and drove in two of the three SeaWolves runs in the game.



Connor Pavolony – C, Aberdeen IronBirds (High-A BAL)

Season: 40 G, 112 AB, 18 R, 20 H, 29 TB, 4 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 12 RBI, 29 BB, 45 K, .179 AVG, .363 OBP, .259 SLG



Recently returned to the active roster and scored a pair of runs, along with driving in one, in his first game back on July 31.



Jake Rucker – 3B, Cedar Rapids Kernels (High-A MIN)

Season: 84 G, 305 AB, 54 R, 74 H, 115 TB, 16 2B, 5 3B, 5 HR, 32 RBI, 44 BB, 71 K, 16 SB, .243 AVG, .353 OBP, .377 SLG



Finished July and started August on a high note, homering in back-to-back contests and going on a six-game hitting streak. He has been on base in 9-of-10 games since the break and recorded 21 total bases in 10 games.



Andrew Schultz – RHP, Jersey Shore BlueClaws (High-A PHI)

Season: 31 App, 0-3, 1 SV, 8 HLD, 4.80 ERA, 30.0 IP, 23 H, 19 R, 16 ER, 20 BB, 48 K, 1.43 WHIP



Finished July off with back-to-back scoreless appearances out of the bullpen against Wilmington on July 26 and 29, striking out three and allowing just two baserunners in those appearances, including earning the hold in a 3-0 victory (7/29)



Alerick Soularie – OF, Cedar Rapids Kernels (High-A MIN)

Season: 82 G, 299 AB, 59 R, 66 H, 111 TB, 12 2B, 3 3B, 9 HR, 34 RBI, 44 BB, 97 K, 15 SB, .221 AVG, .330 OBP, .371 SLG



Been a run-scoring machine since the break, crossing the plate 13 times in 10 games. He has scored multiple runs in five of those 13 games and has a pair of multi-hit games, one coming on July 30 and another on August 4.



Liam Spence – SS, ACL Cubs (Rookie CHC)

Season: 45 G, 123 AB, 18 R, 19 H, 30 TB, 6 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 16 RBI, 22 BB, 37 K, 2 SB, .154 AVG, .293 OBP, .244 SLG



Laced a triple against Brewers Blue (7/28) and drove in one in the contest.



Garrett Stallings – RHP, Bowie Baysox (AA BAL)

Season: 19 App, 15 GS, 5-8, 1 CG, 6.95 ERA, 80.1 IP, 101 H, 65 R, 62 ER, 18 BB, 92 K, 1.48 WHIP



Has taken on a role in the rotation and pitched well for the Baysox, earning two wins and posting three-straight outings of 5.2 innings and no more than two runs allowed. Hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in an appearance since June and finished the month of July with a 1.46 ERA.



Drew Steckenrider – RHP, Tacoma Rainiers (AAA SEA)

Season (MLB): 16 App, 2 SV, 0-2, 5.65 ERA, 14.1 IP, 21 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 5 BB, 10 K, 1.81 WHIP

Season (MiLB): 10 App, 0-0, 1 HLD, 1 SV, 5.23 ERA, 10.1 IP, 13 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 9 BB, 8 K, 2.13 WHIP

Has not allowed a run since the break, logging 4.1 scoreless innings where he has struck out four and allowed no more than one hit in each appearance. Also earned his first AAA save of the season against El Paso (7/26), nailing down a 2-0 win.



Christin Stewart – SS, Worcester Red Sox (AAA BOS)

Season: 90 G, 301 AB, 47 R, 73 H, 141 TB, 14 2B, 18 HR, 49 RBI, 46 BB, 117 K, 9 SB, .243 AVG, .352 OBP, .468 SLG



Had a two-run homer yesterday, his second blast since the break with his first coming in the last game of July at Buffalo (7/31). Currently riding a six-game hitting streak heading into the weekend series against Durham.



Chase Wallace – RHP, Quad Cities River Bandits (High-A KC)

Season: 21 App, 1-0, 4 HLD, 6.55 ERA, 33 IP, 38 H, 26 R, 24 ER, 24 BB, 21 K, 1.88 WHIP



Made two appearances after the break, going three innings, striking out four and allowing just two hits and one run.



Zach Warren – LHP, Lehigh Valley IronPigs (AAA PHI)

Season: 26 App, 0-0, 4 HLD, 4.97 ERA, 25.1 IP, 22 H, 14 R, 14 ER, 15 BB, 28 K, 1.46 WHIP



Started back strong after the break, throwing three consecutive scoreless outings. Allowed just one baserunner in those appearances, a walk, while striking out three to closeout the month of July.