Josh Elander Compares Tennessee Baseball Pitcher to MLB Star

Landon Mack is one of the better Tennessee pitchers and is slated to become the starter for the Vols on Saturday, which is the second game of the season. He will be one of the top names in this rotation, as he is expected to become one of the better players in the nation.

Josh Elander believes the talented prospect has shades of current Colorado Rockies pitcher Chase Dollander, who is one of the better Tennessee pitchers in the history of the program.

Here is what the Tennessee baseball coach has said.

Landon Mack Compared to Chase Dollander

Sep 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Colorado Rockies pitcher Chase Dollander (32) pitches in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Well, for Vol fans, Landon, I think again, when I think of him there's some Chase Dollander in there, right? Just some similarities in the delivery, but the compete factor is about as good as it gets. And the stuff is, it's just gross to be honest. It's really good stuff. It's a real heater. Two breaking balls, a change that he's made some adjustments with. Kick change or this, or whatever it may be. But again, a guy that's thrown on Friday nights. I think he gives you stability in the middle of the rotation. And I know our guys are going to have complete confidence to play defense behind him, just by the way he attacks the strike zone and the pace of the game. I'm excited to see how Landon does. And then Blanco, just maturity. It's just again, you know what you're going to get. It's a very comforting feeling as a coach. He had, arguably, numbers-wise, the best fall of any pitcher we had on the staff. But again, can really ride the heater, good separation on the change-up. Has thrown in, has been in a lot of different roles, and had some really good times, and some not so good. But we're excited about what he brings to the table there too."

Tennessee Baseball's Preseason

"Yeah, we're just excited to get going. I know the guys — it's been nice how the NCAA has opened it up. We've had a little bit more time. Had to battle the weather a little bit, but had a good weekend. We're able to get outside for three consecutive days, see those guys compete a little bit. But again, the start of the season is here. We're excited. But again, this will be a process where I told the guys, hey, Opening Day is right around the corner, but this needs to be a deal, this is just the beginning of getting better and better as we go through the course of the year, and then eventually get into SEC play."

