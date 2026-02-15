Josh Elander Details Tennessee Baseball Sweep of Nicholls State

After spending nearly, a decade on the staff with Tony Vitello, Josh Elander has set out on his own journey as a head coach.

Now, the head coach of the Tennessee Baseball program, Josh Elander is 3-0 after sweeping Nicholls State in an adjusted 2-day, 3-game series.

The series began on Friday as the Vols won 10-0 after the 7th due to the, "run rule."



Due to incoming weather, games 2 and 3 were played on Saturday with Tennessee being the victor in both contests.

Game Results

Tennessee’s Stone Lawless during the NCAA college baseball game against Nicholls on Feb. 13, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Game 1- Tennessee 5, Nicholls State 1



Game 2- Tennessee 12, Nicholls State 2

After winning both double-headers and completing the sweep, Josh Elander would meet with the press to breakdown the short, yet crammed weekend.

What did Cam Appenzeller display?

Tennessee’s Cam Appenzeller on the mound during Tennessee baseball’s Orange & White scrimmage at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on November 9, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Yeah, the velo continues to tick up a little bit. I remember when we were chasing him around the recruiting trail all over the country, he’d grab 93 mph, 94 mph every now and then. He’s a really good athlete. It’s just easy. He really attacked the strike zone today, and there’s no doubt more velo coming. I don’t know when, but it’s not a big velo deal. It is important to an extent, but he can really get outs, and he’s shown the ability against our hitters to, when there’s a mess going on, he can say, ‘Okay, I’m, I’m putting an end to this right now.’ So, really excited about what he’s able to do and when he’s getting back out there right away," Elander explained.

Was the Blaine Brown performance shocking?

Tennessee’s Blaine Brown (1) slides home plate to score Tennessee’s first run during the NCAA college baseball game against Nicholls on Feb 13, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“No, not at all. Special player. I think he’s just been getting better each and every day. It’s funny, I was jogging by, off the field, at the end of the game, and the umpire was like, ‘Well, at least he finally got out!’ And he hit one right to the track right there. But, (it was) pretty cool to see him having fun and playing loose. He’s just a slow heart rate, very gifted. We’re expecting special things from Blaine all year long,” Elander said.

Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Josh Elander said after going 2-0 in the double-header and clinching the sweep of the series vs. Nicholls State.

