Tennessee Baseball Goes 2-0 in Saturday's Double-Header Vs. Nicholls State

The Josh Elander era of Tennessee Baseball is off to great start as the 2026 squad is 3-0 after a three-game series with Nicholls State.

The Vols won the series by a margin of 27-3.



It might be a bit early to say that Coach Elander is picking up where Tony Vitello left off at, but the start of the season is definitely going in favor or the Volunteers.

Tennessee was expecting a three-game series over three days but due to weather, that became three games in two days.

Game 1

NCAA college baseball game between Tennessee and Nicholls on Feb. 13, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Friday night the Vols displayed a dominant performance defeating Nicholls State 10-0.



Tegan Kuhns started on the mound, allowing 0-runs for 6.2 innings.

Reese Chapman recorded the first RBIs of the season on a pair of extra-base hits.



Four batters lit up the box score with multiple hits throughout the night.



The shutdown pitching and active bats were a lively recipe for a Volunteers win on opening day.

Game 2

Tennessee’s Blaine Brown at bat during an NCAA college baseball game against Nicholls on Feb. 13, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Blaine Brown was an active name during games 2 and 3 in the double-header.



Brown scored in the 1st due to Nicholls State walking a batter with the bases loaded.



In the fourth inning, Brown would have his name called once more as he drove in runs from Henry Ford and Chris Newstrom on a 3-run homer.



Two innings later, Brown drilled a shot over the center-left wall to extend the Tennessee lead 5-1, and the Vols would never look back closing out game 2.

Three-Run Homer by Blaine Brown

The #Vols take a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the 4th after a 3-run shot by Blaine Brown@VolsOnSI pic.twitter.com/6zb3gBDiH1 — Dale Dowden (@Dale_Dowden) February 14, 2026

Game 3

Tennessee’s Henry Ford throws to first for an out against Nicholls during an NCAA college baseball game on Feb. 13, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After somewhat of a slow start in game 2, the Vols were able to pick up their pace.



The first game of the double-header was essentially a warm-up game as the production of the bat and the efficient pitching carried over into game 3.

The bats were jumping in the series finale as the Vols would go into the 3rd inning with a 7-0 lead over the visiting Nicholls State.



The 3rd inning was dry for both teams, but Tennessee would add 5 more runs between the 4th and 5th innings.



Nicholls State knocked two-runs in during the 7th inning, but the faint sign of life was a bit too late as the Vols secured the win at the end of 7 with a run-rule victory.

Tennessee will return to the diamond on Tuesday as the Vols welcome the Bulldogs of UNC-Asheville.



First pitch is set for 4pm.

