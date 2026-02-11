Josh Elander Names Two Surprise Developments Ahead of Tennessee vs. Nicholls State

There are multiple players who have started to become a surprise development for Josh Elander and the Tennessee baseball program. The Tennessee Vols have the chance to do very well, and these surprise developments can play a crucial part in the success.

Trent Grindlinger is one of the players the newest head baseball coach, Josh Elander, has praised following a lengthy offseason, along with another player like Nathan Eisfelder, who has caught the attention of many.

Elander spoke to the Tennessee Volunteers media about these players and their development, being a bit of a surprise. Here is what the talented head baseball coach had to say.

Josh Elander Comments on Trent Grindlinger and Nathan Eisfelder

Josh Elander fields questions from the media after he was formally introduced as Tennessee’s new baseball coach on October 27, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"There's been a lot of guys. If you just go back to this weekend, Nathan Eisfelder takes Tegan Kuhns deep and then hits a homer the next day. So, he's made a jump. I think he's a guy that's just blessed. He can hit. That's a gift that he's got. Trent Grindlinger had an amazing fall, swinging the bat and defensively. He's really closed the gap. But I think there's a lot of guys you can point to. It's really just a credit to our coaching staff with everything that's gone on, attacking each day, making sure we're getting reps. We've put a ton of emphasis on holding runners and dominating the average play and defense to kind of change a couple of the ways we practice. I've told you guys, we can practice it all we want, but you got to do it when it's time. So, I'm excited to see how that pays off, just individually and then collectively for our group."

Tennessee Baseball's Preseason

"Yeah, we're just excited to get going. I know the guys — it's been nice how the NCAA has opened it up. We've had a little bit more time. Had to battle the weather a little bit, but had a good weekend. We're able to get outside for three consecutive days, see those guys compete a little bit. But again, the start of the season is here. We're excited. But again, this will be a process where I told the guys, hey, Opening Day is right around the corner, but this needs to be a deal, this is just the beginning of getting better and better as we go through the course of the year, and then eventually get into SEC play."

