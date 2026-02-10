Josh Elander Applauds Tennessee Two-Way Star Blaine Brown Ahead of Season Opener

Josh Elander is entering his first weekend on the field as the Tennessee baseball head coach, as his first season begins on Friday. Before the first pitch, Elander spoke with the Tennessee media about the Vols' upcoming contest.

One player he spoke highly of is Blaine Brown, a Rice transfer who has the chance of playing two ways.

Here is what he had to say.

Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander shows his appreciation as he is introduced to the crowd during the NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Oklahoma on November 1, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Blaine Brown Being a Two-Way Player

"He's just such a dynamic talent. I mean, you could argue he had the best weekend swinging the bat. I mean, the guy hits the ball regularly over 110 miles an hour. And then, you know, one thing we talked to him about is — that was a big part of his recruitment process — what does the schedule look like? And how am I in a position to have success on both sides of the ball? We spent a ton of time kind of outlining different options, right? Because, again, do you start? Do you come out of the pen? Does he go from left field and then come in? So what we went with yesterday was a pretty good little trial, we went with the pitcher-DH. So he opened up the game and he was 93-95 (mph) with over seven foot of extension, really kind of cutting it loose. That velo ticked up a little bit. Then that gives him the freedom to then kind of just go to DH, so take focus, go get us some outs. So there's some opener capabilities there. Full confidence in him being able to start. But then also, I like the idea of, hey, maybe he comes in out of left field at one point. Again, there's a lot of options we can do there, but a lot of that with Blaine will just be communicating with him on how he's feeling. It's just dynamic talent on both sides of the ball."

Tennessee In The Preseason

"Yeah, we're just excited to get going. I know the guys — it's been nice how the NCAA has opened it up. We've had a little bit more time. Had to battle the weather a little bit, but had a good weekend. We're able to get outside for three consecutive days, see those guys compete a little bit. But again, the start of the season is here. We're excited. But again, this will be a process where I told the guys, hey, Opening Day is right around the corner, but this needs to be a deal, this is just the beginning of getting better and better as we go through the course of the year, and then eventually get into SEC play."

