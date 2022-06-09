Josiah-Jordan James Has a Message for Notre Dame Baseball

Top-ranked Tennessee Baseball is set to host Notre Dame this weekend in the Knoxville NCAA Super Regional Tournament.

If the Vols win two of three games against the Fighting Irish, the Big Orange will punch their ticket to the College World Series for the second straight season.

The games must be played to determine who will advance to Omaha, but Tennessee Basketball senior guard Josiah-Jordan James believes Notre Dame's season has already come to an end.

The BasketVol veteran took to Twitter on Thursday morning and delivered a savage reply on Notre Dame Baseball's post notifying Irish fans of the time and television channel for the first game.

"Hell of a season @NDBaseball!" James said in his reply. "You all should be very proud! Hate that it has to come to an end this weekend 🍊 🍊 Sorry not sorry."

James has supported Tennessee Baseball all season long, frequently attending games in Lindsey Nelson Stadium since Tennessee Basketball entered the offseason.

Most recently, James attended the Knoxville Regional Tournament with teammates/friends Zakai Zeigler and B.J. Edwards, watching the BaseVols defeat every opponent in the tournament by a combined score of 31-13.

We'll see if James' reply ends up being true, as Tony Vitello's squad must win two games to end Notre Dame's season.

But if there's one thing Tennessee Baseball has done this season, it is win. The Vols enter the significant weekend with a program-best 56 wins and only seven losses.

First pitch for game one between the Vols and Fighting Irish is Friday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Game two will be broadcast to ESPN, and first pitch is set for 2 p.m. ET.

There will be no Sunday game if Tennessee or Notre Dame wins the first two contests.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.