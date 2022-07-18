Blade Tidwell became the third Tennessee Volunteer to come off the board at this year’s 2022 MLB Draft late Sunday night. Tidwell was selected in the second round with 52nd overall pick by the New Mets

Tidwell is coming off an impressive career in Knoxville, despite an injury that limited him in the first half of this year's campaign. Tidwell went 13-5 in his career with a 3.53 ERA. Had Tidwell not been limited to start the season with a shoulder injury, it is likely he would have been selected in the first round of this year's draft.

CAREER HONORS

2022 NCAA Knoxville Regional All-Tournament Team

2022 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll

2022 NCBWA Preseason All-American - 1st Team

2022 Baseball America Preseason All-American - 1st Team

2022 Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Preseason All-American - 1st Team

2022 Perfect Game Preseason All-American - 2nd Team

2021 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team

2021 D1Baseball.com Freshman All-American - 1st Team

2021 Perfect Game Freshman All-American

2021 SEC All-Freshman Team

2020-21 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll

SEC Freshman of the Week -- March 22, 2021

