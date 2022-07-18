Skip to main content

Blade Tidwell Selected in 2022 MLB Draft

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Blade Tidwell became the third Tennessee Volunteer to come off the board at this year’s  2022 MLB Draft late Sunday night. Tidwell was  selected in the second round with 52nd overall pick by the New Mets 

Tidwell is coming off an impressive career in Knoxville, despite an injury that limited him in the first half of this year's campaign. Tidwell went 13-5 in his career with a 3.53 ERA. Had Tidwell not been limited to start the season with a shoulder injury, it is likely he would have been selected in the first round of this year's draft.

CAREER HONORS

  • 2022 NCAA Knoxville Regional All-Tournament Team
  • 2022 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll
  • 2022 NCBWA Preseason All-American - 1st Team
  • 2022 Baseball America Preseason All-American - 1st Team
  • 2022 Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Preseason All-American - 1st Team
  • 2022 Perfect Game Preseason All-American - 2nd Team
  • 2021 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team
  • 2021 D1Baseball.com Freshman All-American - 1st Team
  • 2021 Perfect Game Freshman All-American
  • 2021 SEC All-Freshman Team
  • 2020-21 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll
  • SEC Freshman of the Week -- March 22, 2021

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

2BEF1CDE-7344-44C5-B6D6-20077BF4BF9C
Baseball

Breaking: Jordan Beck Selected in MLB Draft

By Matt Ray8 hours ago
uconn
Baseball

Breaking: Vols Transfer Reggie Crawford Selected in MLB Draft

By Jack Foster8 hours ago
72E6AD0F-A259-4901-A064-82F5D81CA28C
Baseball

Breaking: Drew Gilbert Selected in MLB Draft

By Jack Foster8 hours ago
600197D9-B68C-48DA-9EBD-349013B5D5BE
Recruiting

Priority Vols WR Target Leacock Announces Commitment Date, Time

By Matt Ray14 hours ago
USATSI_18513384_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Where Vols Stand in Final MLB Mock Drafts

By Jack Foster23 hours ago
84F1D66E-18D8-438A-8BE8-10B9B29783FB
Recruiting

Prized OT Ramil Remains High On Vols, Continuing to Work Towards Decision

By Matt RayJul 16, 2022
USATSI_15172467_168390308_lowres
Football

Ranking Tennessee Football's Incoming Transfers Ahead of the 2022 Season

By Jack Foster, Matt Ray, Dale Dowden and Eric WoodsJul 15, 2022
784D26C5-4839-4E64-9B8D-F224DE839B5E
Men's Basketball

Newcomer Profile: BJ Edwards

By Eric WoodsJul 14, 2022