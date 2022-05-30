Just In: Vols Top Overall Seed in NCAA Tournament, Knoxville Regional Set

Coming off a near perfect season, the Tennessee Volunteers baseball team will now be a number one overall seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament for the first time in program history. Just a couple of hours after winning its first tournament SEC championship in 27 years, Tony Vitello’s program was awarded the top seed and will host a regional for the second consecutive season. Moments ago, on the NCAA selection show, the Knoxville regional was unveiled. The three teams coming to Knoxville are No. 4 Alabama State, No. 3 Campbell and No. 2 Georgia Tech

The regionals will run Friday June 3rd-6th, if necessary, as the four teams will compete in a double elimination tournament. This is the start for Tennessee’s return to Omaha. Times for the first game have yet to be announced.

On the other side of the bracket, the Knoxville regional is matched up with the Statesboro regional, which includes No. 1 Georgia Southern, No. 2 Texas Tech, No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 4 UNC Greensboro.

