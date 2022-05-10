KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– No. 1 Tennessee Baseball (D1Baseball.com) will take on the Bellarmine Knights in Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET for a midweek matchup. SECN+ has the stream.

The Vols will wear their alternate black uniforms for the second time this season against the Knights. Tennessee debuted the unis in game two against Kentucky this past weekend.

Tennessee enters Tuesday coming off their first series loss of the season, as the Vols lost two of three games to the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington. Tennessee bounded back on Saturday to defeat Kentucky 7-2 in game three of the series to avoid getting swept for the first time since 2019.

Still, the Vols dropped to No. 2 in three of six Top 25 polls. Tennessee is No. 2 in Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and NCBWA but remain No. 1 in Perfect Game USA, the USA Today Coaches Poll and D1Baseball.com. D1 is the rankings we will use for Tennessee now and for the rest of the season.

Tennessee's starting lineup against Bellarmine is below.

Pitching matchup: Vols LHP Zander Sechrist (4-0, 1.46 ERA, 40 K, 7 BB, .168 b/avg., 6 R, 6 ER, 21 H, 37.0 IP) vs. BU RHP Devin Ecklar (1-4, 10.12 ERA, 21 K, 25 BB, .337 b/avg., 30 R, 27 ER, 34 H, 24.0 IP)

Lineup notes:

-Steenstra starting at 2B for the second consecutive midweek game. Steenstra moved to SS approximately halfway through the game last week.

-Seth Stephenson starts at LF for the fourth consecutive time and will leadoff again. Stephenson's four consecutive starts is the longest streak of started games for the junior this season.

-Blake Burke getting the nod at DH, as Vitello continues to be impressed by the freshman's performance at the plate as of late.

-Ortega, Russell get the night off. May see Ortega come in later in the game to take over first base.

The section below will be continuously updated with updates and the score between the Vols and Knights.

