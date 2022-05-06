Look: Tennessee Baseball Donning New Uniforms in Lexington

Tennessee Baseball is debuting new uniforms in Lexington for game two of the top-ranked Vols weekend series with Kentucky.

The Vols will be wearing the Dark Mode edition of the baseball uniforms on Friday night for game two. (See below)

The uniforms are considered alternate uniforms featuring a throwback 'UT' cap.

Vol baseball joins Tennessee football as two Rocky Top teams to sport Dark Mode uniforms this athletic season, as Josh Heupel's Vols wore dark uniforms against South Carolina and Georgia.

Picture Credit: Tennessee Baseball Athletics Communications