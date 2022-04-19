Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Bellarmine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– The No. 1 Tennessee BaseVols are set to take on Bellarmine on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET in Lindsey Nelson Stadium for a midweek battle.

Tennessee enters on a two-game winning streak having won the last two games of the Alabama series to secure their eighth series win of the season. Tennessee holds a 33-3, 14-1 SEC record heading into Tuesday, leading the SEC East by five games.

Hitting coach Josh Elander will remain as acting head coach for the Vols, a position he's held since head coach Tony Vitello's ejection on Saturday. The NCAA announced Vitello is suspended until Tennessee's series finale against Florida on Sunday.

Pitching coach Frank Anderson will be back calling pitches for Tennessee against Bellarmine after serving his automatic one-game suspension assistant coaches must serve after getting ejected the game prior.

The Vols starting lineup against the Bellarmine Knights is below.

Pitching matchup: Vols So. LHP Zander Sechrist (2-0, 2.08 ERA) vs. Knights Jr. RHP Drew Buhr (0-2, 6.00 ERA)

Lineup notes:

-Plenty of guys getting nights off for Tennessee, including Drew Gilbert, Christian Moore, Jared Dickey and Cortland Lawson. And of course Evan Russell, which is the normal for a midweek game. Good to see other guys get reps in.

-Sechrist starting on the mound in a midweek game for the first time in three weeks, as Blade Tidwell may need to start this weekend if Vols' Saturday starter Chase Dollander cannot give it a go due to his swollen and sore elbow.

The section below will be continuously updated with live updates and the score of Tennessee's midweek matchup with Bellarmine.

Notes: "Bellarmine" is pronounced "Bell-ar-min"

