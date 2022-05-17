Skip to main content

Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Belmont Midweek

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– The top-ranked Tennessee Baseball Volunteers are set to take on in-state foe Belmont in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday. SECN+ has the stream for Tennessee's final midweek game, and regular season home game, of the 2022 season. 

Tuesday is senior night for the Vols, and three Volunteers were recognized. (See below)

Super seniors Redmond Walsh, Evan Russell and Luc Lipcius were recognized last year. 

Senior RHP Camden Sewell

Tennessee senior RHP Camden Sewell is recognized behind home plate in Lindsey Nelson Stadium for Senior Day. 

Senior OF Christian Scott

Tennessee senior outfielder Christian Scott is recognized behind home plate in Lindsey Nelson Stadium for Senior Day

Tennessee senior third baseman Trey Lipscomb is recognized behind home plate in Lindsey Nelson Stadium for Senior Day. 

In recent news for Tennessee baseball, the Vols regained the unanimous number one ranking in all major college baseball polls, Blake Burke won SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honors after a 6-11 week with three homers, and a college baseball analyst on SEC Network dubbed Tennessee the 'best team college baseball has ever seen top to bottom.'

Tennessee's final midweek opponent is one of the best this season, as the Bruins hold an OVC-leading 35-17 (16-5 OVC) record. Belmont has faced off against two SEC games prior to Tennessee, as Vanderbilt beat the Bruins 13-4 in a March midweek and Alabama defeated Belmont in a tight 3-1 April midweek battle. The Bruins did best Tennessee Tech in a weekend series in April. The Golden Eagles are one of six teams to defeat the top-ranked Vols this year. 

The Bruins are led by three-hole hitter Guy Lipscomb, who has a .399 batting average with 75 hits, 37 RBIs, but only two home runs. Belmont's four and five-hole hitters Brody Heaton and Tommy Crider co-lead the team with 11 home runs. 

Belmont is the fifth in-state team the Volunteers will have faced this year, joining Lipscomb, Tennessee Tech, ETSU and Vanderbilt. The Vols are 5-1 against in-state foes. 

Below is Tennessee's starting lineup for the midweeker against the Bruins. 

Pitching matchup: 

Vols sophomore LHP Zander Sechrist (4-0, 1.62 ERA, 41 K/7 BB, 7 ER, 7 R, 23 H, .173 b/avg., 39.0 IP)) 

vs. 

Belmont freshman RHP Jordan Zuger (2-1, 3.03 ERA, 19 K/14 BB, 11 ER, 11 R, 34 H, .270 b/avg., 32.2 IP) 

Lineup notes: 

-Burke starting at DH again, deservedly so

-Stephenson continuing to leadoff and start at left. 

-Normal midweek lineup for the final regular season home game of the 2022 season. 

The section below will be continuously updated with LIVE updates and the score of Tennessee-Belmont. 

LIVE UPDATE THREAD

1st Inning: 

T1

B1

Score: Vols 0, Bruins 0

2nd Inning: 

T2

B2

Score: Vols , Bruins

3rd Inning: 

T3

B3

Score: Vols , Bruins

4th Inning: 

T4

B4

Score: Vols , Bruins

5th Inning: 

T5

B5

Score: Vols , Bruins

6th Inning: 

T6

B6

Score: Vols , Bruins

7th Inning: 

T7

B7

Score: Vols , Bruins

8th Inning: 

T8

B8

Score: Vols , Bruins

9th Inning: 

T9

FINAL: Tennessee , Belmont 

