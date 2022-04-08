Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Mizzou Game One

The No. 1 Tennessee BaseVols are set to take on SEC foe Missouri at 6:30 p.m. ET in Lindsey Nelson Stadium for game one of a weekend series. SECN+ has the stream for Friday night's matchup.

The series marks the first home weekend series for UT in three weeks, and it will be played in chilly Knoxville weather, as the forecast predicts mid-40 degree weather throughout the duration of the matchup and a 90 percent chance of rain showers at first pitch.

Tennessee enters the weekend on a program record 20-game winning streak and 9-0 start to conference play. The Vols have a chance to tie Florida's 1994 team for the best start to SEC play in history, as the Gators began conference play with a 10-0 record 28 years ago.

The Vols have swept every true weekend series opponent this season, with their latest being in-state rival Vanderbilt. The Vandy sweep marked Tennessee's sixth of the season, the most in any season under head coach Tony Vitello, and seven weekend series still remain.

Tony Vitello's weekend series preview presser is in the video above.

UT's starting nine for game one against Mizzou is below:

Starting Lineup Notes:



-Jared Dickey logs his first start since injuring his foot earlier this season.

-Christian Scott logs another start at left, as he's done well in the position in his last couple of starts.

-Jorel Ortega remains the weekend starter at second base and finds himself in the eight-hole.

Vols freshman RHP Chase Burns gets the start on the mound, per the usual for a Friday matchup.

Burns enters the weekend with the 12th-best ERA in the NCAA.

The section below will be continuously updated with live updates and score from Tennessee's Friday night matchup against the Tigers.

Live Updates, Score

1st Inning:

T1

-Josh Day fouls out for the Tigers.

-Trevor Austin is walked. Uncharacteristic early walk for Burns.

-Luke Mann homers over the right field wall for a two-run shot. Odd start in Knoxville. Vols trail for the first time since the Rhode Island series.

-Torin Montgomery strikes out looking.

-Leum strikes out looking.

B1

Score: Tennessee 0, Missouri 2

