Live Updates, Score Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 19 Auburn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– The No. 1 Tennessee BaseVols (38-3, 17-1 SEC) will face off against the No. 19 Auburn Tigers (30-12, 11-7 SEC) in Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday, with first pitch set for 7:00 p.m. ET. SEC Network has the stream for Friday and Saturday. SECN+ has the stream for Sunday.

The Vols enter on a seven-game winning streak, having most recently knocked off Xavier 10-1 in a midweek game and Florida last weekend. Tennessee swept the Gators 8-2, 3-0 and 6-4 (11 inn.) to complete their program record eighth series sweep of the season.

With the Vols' sweep of the SEC East rival, Tennessee made SEC history with a 17-1 start to conference play.

Auburn is the third ranked SEC opponent Tennessee, and the Vols are 8-2 against ranked opponents in their historic season.

The Tigers come in to Knoxville also on a seven-game winning streak and have won 12 of the last 15 games. Auburn is 11-5 in true road games this season with a 7-4 record in true away games. The Tigers' 11 road wins are tied for the most in the conference with the Big Orange.

Auburn has won four of their six conference series this season, with their losses coming to (at the time) No. 1 Ole Miss and Mississippi State. The Tigers are powered by the hitting duo of Sonny DiChiara and Blake Rambusch, who have recorded 122 hits and 75 runs in their debut seasons with Auburn. DiChiara also leads the NCAA with a .448 batting average.

The hitting duo will meet a tall task, however, as Tennessee's starting weekend rotation of Chase Burns, Blade Tidwell and Drew Beam have an average ERA of 1.86.

The Vols also enter Friday with an NCAA-leading 94 home runs, with third baseman Trey Lipscomb sitting at an SEC-leading 61 RBIs (fifth nationally). Lipscomb has crushed 16 homers this season and is tied for the SEC lead with Florida's Jud Fabian. The Maryland native is eight bombs away from tying Sonny Cortez' 1998 total (24) for most home runs in single season history at Tennessee.

---

The Vols starting lineup for the series premiere is below:

Lineup notes:

-Kyle Booker is starting in left field, not the most common player to land a spot in the starting lineup for game one of a series, but Tony Vitello has had high praise for the junior as of late.

-SECFOTW Christian Moore gets the starting nod at DH and leads off, as the freshman has continued to impress at the plate.

---

