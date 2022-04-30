Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 19 Auburn Game Two

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– The No. 1 Tennessee BaseVols are set to take on No. 19 Auburn on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. ET in Lindsey Nelson Stadium for game two of the weekend series. SEC Network has the stream.

The Vols won game one 17-4 in which they scored 15 runs in the seventh and eighth innings combined. UT's six homers in the first game improved their season HR total to 100 in only 42 games played. Last season–a season in which Tennessee went to the College World Series–the Vols hit 98 homers in 68 games.

A recap of game one can be found here.

Head coach Tony Vitello's postgame press conference after the series opener is at the top of the article.

Below is Tennessee's starting lineup and the pitching matchup in Vols vs. Tigers game two.

Lineup notes:

-After hitting a 435 ft. solo homer in game one, freshman Blake Burke gets the starting nod at DH.

-Tony Vitello continues to use a steady rotation of players at left field with Jared Dickey injured, as Seth Stephenson gets the start.

---

The section below will be continuously updated with LIVE updates and the score of Tennessee-Auburn game two as the Vols look to get the series win.

LIVE UPDATE THREAD

1st Inning:

T1

-Blake Rambusch fouls out to 1B.

-Kason Howell fouls out to 1B.

-Sonny DiChiara flies out to the warning track at center.

B1

-Seth Stephenson strikes out swinging.

-Jorel Ortega grounds out to 2B.

-Jordan Beck doubles to left field.

-Drew Gilbert hits an RBI single up the middle to score Beck. Vols strike first.

Score: Vols 1, Tigers 0

2nd Inning:

T2

B2

Score: Vols , Tigers

3rd Inning:

T3

B3

Score: Vols , Tigers

4th Inning:

T4

B4

Score: Vols , Tigers

5th Inning:

T5

B5

Score: Vols , Tigers

6th Inning:

T6

B6

Score: Vols , Tigers

7th Inning:

T7

B7

Score: Vols , Tigers

8th Inning:

T8

B8

Score: Vols , Tigers

9th Inning:

T9

FINAL: Tennessee , Auburn

