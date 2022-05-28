Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 4 LSU SEC Tournament Showdown

HOOVER, Ala. -- No. 1 Tennessee is set to face off against 4-seed LSU in Hoover Metropolitan Stadium for a third-round matchup in the SEC Tournament. First pitch of the game will happen 30 minutes after the completion of Texas A&M's game against Alabama. A link to a live feed of the game is here. Tennessee's matchup with LSU is the late game on Friday in what should be an electric atmosphere in Hoover. Both Tennessee fans and LSU fans have packed the stadium.

A link to a full preview of the Vols' matchup with the Tigers is here.

Tony Vitello's post-game media availability following the Vols' 10-1 win over Vanderbilt is above.

Tennessee's starting lineup against LSU is below.

Not yet available

Lineup notes:

Will be added once lineup becomes available

Below is LSU's starting lineup against the Vols.

Pitching matchup:

UT So. RHP *SEC Pitcher of the Year* Chase Dollander (8-0, 2.53 ERA, 90 K/9 BB, 17 R, 16 ER, 35 H, .158 b/avg., 62.2 IP)

vs.

TBD

LSU So. RHP Blake Money (2-4, 5.25 ERA, 60 K/20 BB, 44 R, 35 ER, 63 H, .264 b/avg., 60.0 IP)

or

LSU So. RHP Ty Floyd (5-3, 3.12 ERA, 58 K/20 BB, 19 R, 17 ER, 31 H, .180 b/avg., 49.0 IP)

---

The section below will be continuously updated with LIVE updates from Tennessee's SEC Tournament showdown with LSU in Hoover.

LIVE UPDATE THREAD

1st Inning:

T1

B1

Score: Vols , Tigers

2nd Inning:

T2

B2

Score: Vols , Tigers

3rd Inning:

T3

B3

Score: Vols , Tigers

4th Inning:

T4

B4

Score: Vols , Tigers

5th Inning:

T5

B5

Score: Vols , Tigers

6th Inning:

T6

B6

Score: Vols , Tigers

7th Inning:

T7

B7

Score: Vols , Tigers

8th Inning:

T8

B8

Score: Vols , Tigers

9th Inning:

T9

B9

Score: Vols , Tigers

FINAL: Tennessee , LSU

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.