Preview: No. 1 Vols to Face 4-Seed LSU in Marquee SEC Tournament Showdown in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. -- The top-ranked Tennessee BaseVols are set to take on No. 4 seed LSU on Friday at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET in the third round of the SEC Tournament. The game's first pitch will officially kick off 30 minutes after the completion of Texas A&M vs. Alabama. A live update feed between the Aggies and Crimson Tide can be found here.

Tennessee is coming off a 10-1 beatdown of in-state rival Vanderbilt in their SEC opener. LSU enters Friday coming off a convincing win over Kentucky on Thursday, getting past the Wildcats 11-6 with the help of freshman outfielder Josh Pearson's 5-5 night at the plate with three RBIs. In the Tigers' past five games, they have scored 14 runs per game.

Bats to know in the Tigers' lineup are Pearson, SEC Co-Player of the Year Dylan Crews (.350 avg, 21 HR (tie SEC lead) 68 RBI, .704 sgl% (team-high)) and second baseman Jacob Berry (.381 avg (team-high), 72 hits, 15 HR, 47 RBI, .661 slg%). However, Berry did not play in LSU's SEC Tournament opener. His status against the Vols remains up in the air.

A key piece on LSU's defense is SEC All-Defensive Team first baseman Tre' Morgan. Morgan's bat should also not be slept on, as the sophomore holds a .323 batting average and has 74 base knocks, 18 of which being extra-base hits.

Regardless of how much damage LSU's lineup has been able to do as of late and this season, they will go toe-to-toe with a squad that leads the NCAA in home runs, the SEC in doubles, hits, batting average and almost every other offensive statistical category.

And the Vols' win over Vandy last night was more than just a win in Hoover. It served as an example of how complete the 2022 Tennessee BaseVols are.

In UT's win over Vanderbilt, Tennessee's entire lineup had a solid night outside of Jordan Beck. Drew Gilbert recorded two RBIs, Cortland Lawson and Blake Burke each left the yard, Jorel Ortega put together many sound at-bats and overall, UT scored 10 runs on 10 hits. On the mound, Blade Tidwell logged arguably the best start of his season, building off his elite relief outing against Mississippi State last Friday. Tennessee used Kirby Connell, Camden Sewell, Will Mabrey and Ben Joyce out of the bullpen who collectively dealt 4.2 scoreless innings.

Also in Tennessee's win over Vandy--and in much of the top-ranked BaseVols wins this season--they had fun while competing at their highest level. Read more about how the Vols' mindset this season has resulted in a plethora of wins here.

The plethora of wins, to be exact, is 50. Tennessee is now 50-7 on the season after their win over Vandy, marking the fourth time in program history the Vols have recorded 50 or more wins in a season and the first time Tennessee has done so in back-to-back seasons since 1994-1995. Tennessee's win over Vandy is also the Vols' fourth win over the Commodores this season, the first time Vol Baseball has done so since 1994.

If the Vols can knock off the red-hot LSU, they will face the winner of LSU-Kentucky on Saturday in the semifinals. If Tennessee loses to the Tigers, they will go against Kentucky on early Saturday in a must-win situation, then LSU if they get past the Wildcats.

The Vols will start SEC Pitcher of the Year Chase Dollander on the mound Friday, Tony Vitello confirmed following Tennessee's win over Vanderbilt.

LSU's starting pitcher remains up in the air. Probable candidates to get the ball first for the Tigers' are sophomore RHP Ty Floyd (5-3, 3.12 ERA) and sophomore (6'7'") RHP Blake Money (2-4, 5.25 ERA).

With the talent of both teams, especially each side's hitting lineup and Tennessee's Chase Dollander, fans in Hoover Met are poised to watch a marquee SEC college baseball showdown of two programs hitting their stride at the right time.

Tony Vitello, Evan Russell and Drew Gilbert's post-game media availability following the Vols' win over Vandy on Thursday is at the top of the article.

Additional coverage from Volunteer Country on the SEC Baseball Tournament is below.

Vandy recap/LSU preview Podcast

Tennessee chirps back at the Vandy Whistler

Vols knock off Vandy to advance in winner's bracket of SEC Tourney

Tony Vitello, Evan Rusell, Drew Gilbert Media Availability Transcript

Vols' mindset allowing Tennessee to win a lot of games

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.