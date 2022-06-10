Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Super Regional
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Top-ranked Tennessee is set to face off against Notre Dame on Friday at 6 p.m. ET in Lindsey Nelson Stadium for game one of the NCAA Super Regionals. ESPN2 has the broadcast.
Tennessee and Notre Dame are each two wins away from a College World Series berth. The Vols are looking to punch their ticket to Omaha for the second straight season for the first time in program history.
A look at Notre dame and full preview of Tennessee's Super Regional is here.
Other baseball coverage leading up to the Super Regional, including Volunteer Country's preview podcast, can be found here.
Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello's tournament preview press conference is above.
Below is Tennessee's starting lineup for game one against Notre Dame.
LF Seth Stephenson
1B Luc Lipcius
RF Jordan Beck
CF Drew Gilbert
3B Trey Lipscomb
2B Jorel Ortega
DH Blake Burke
C Evan Russell
SS Cortland Lawson
Below is Notre Dame's starting lineup.
LF Ryan Cole
3B Jack Brannigan
1B Carter Putz
DH Jack Zyska
C David LaManna
SS Zack Prajzner
2B Jared Miller
RF Brooks Coetzee
CF Spencer Myers
Below is the pitching matchup between the Big Orange and the Fighting Irish.
UT So. RHP Blade Tidwell (3-1, 2.00 ERA, 8 GS, 12 App., 48 K/11 BB, 24 H, 8 R, 8 ER, .185 opp. avg., 36 IP)
vs.
ND Gr. RHP Austin Temple (4-1, 3.46 ERA, 13 GS, 16 App., 86 K/31 BB, 45 H, 27 R, 25 ER, .196 opp. avg., 65 IP)
The section below will be continuously updated with LIVE updates and the score of Tennessee-Notre Dame in the Super Regional opener.
LIVE UPDATE THREAD
1st Inning:
T1
B1
Score: Vols 0, Fighting Irish 0
Read More
2nd Inning:
T2
B2
Score: Vols , Fighting Irish
3rd Inning:
T3
B3
Score: Vols , Fighting Irish
4th Inning:
T4
B4
Score: Vols , Fighting Irish
5th Inning:
T5
B5
Score: Vols , Fighting Irish
6th Inning:
T6
B6
Score: Vols , Fighting Irish
7th Inning:
T7
B7
Score: Vols , Fighting Irish
8th Inning:
T8
B8
Score: Vols , Fighting Irish
9th Inning:
T9
FINAL: Tennessee , Notre Dame
Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.
Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!
You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.
Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects
Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.