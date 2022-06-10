Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Super Regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Top-ranked Tennessee is set to face off against Notre Dame on Friday at 6 p.m. ET in Lindsey Nelson Stadium for game one of the NCAA Super Regionals. ESPN2 has the broadcast.

Tennessee and Notre Dame are each two wins away from a College World Series berth. The Vols are looking to punch their ticket to Omaha for the second straight season for the first time in program history.

A look at Notre dame and full preview of Tennessee's Super Regional is here.

Other baseball coverage leading up to the Super Regional, including Volunteer Country's preview podcast, can be found here.

Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello's tournament preview press conference is above.

Below is Tennessee's starting lineup for game one against Notre Dame.

LF Seth Stephenson

1B Luc Lipcius

RF Jordan Beck

CF Drew Gilbert

3B Trey Lipscomb

2B Jorel Ortega

DH Blake Burke

C Evan Russell

SS Cortland Lawson

Below is Notre Dame's starting lineup.

LF Ryan Cole

3B Jack Brannigan

1B Carter Putz

DH Jack Zyska

C David LaManna

SS Zack Prajzner

2B Jared Miller

RF Brooks Coetzee

CF Spencer Myers

Below is the pitching matchup between the Big Orange and the Fighting Irish.

UT So. RHP Blade Tidwell (3-1, 2.00 ERA, 8 GS, 12 App., 48 K/11 BB, 24 H, 8 R, 8 ER, .185 opp. avg., 36 IP)

vs.

ND Gr. RHP Austin Temple (4-1, 3.46 ERA, 13 GS, 16 App., 86 K/31 BB, 45 H, 27 R, 25 ER, .196 opp. avg., 65 IP)

The section below will be continuously updated with LIVE updates and the score of Tennessee-Notre Dame in the Super Regional opener.

LIVE UPDATE THREAD

1st Inning:

T1

B1

Score: Vols 0, Fighting Irish 0

2nd Inning:

T2

B2

Score: Vols , Fighting Irish

3rd Inning:

T3

B3

Score: Vols , Fighting Irish

4th Inning:

T4

B4

Score: Vols , Fighting Irish

5th Inning:

T5

B5

Score: Vols , Fighting Irish

6th Inning:

T6

B6

Score: Vols , Fighting Irish

7th Inning:

T7

B7

Score: Vols , Fighting Irish

8th Inning:

T8

B8

Score: Vols , Fighting Irish

9th Inning:

T9

FINAL: Tennessee , Notre Dame

