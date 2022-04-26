Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Xavier

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– The No. 1 Tennessee BaseVols are set to take on Xavier for their midweek matchup on Tuesday, April 26, at 6:30 p.m. ET inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Vols are coming off their program record eighth series sweep this past weekend when the brooms came out against Florida in Gainesville. Tennessee also became the first team to sweep Florida in their home stadium since 2006, and it is the first time the Vols completed the sweep of their SEC East rival on the road since 2001.

Tennessee continues to ride high as SEC play goes on, as their Sunday victory against Florida pushed the Vols to a 17-1 record in conference play, which is the best start to SEC play in league history. The Vols also made SEC history following their sweep of Mizzou when they started conference play 12-0, something no other SEC team has done.

The Big Orange's sweep of Florida included scores of 8-2, 3-0 and 6-4 (11 inn.). The Vols Saturday win came without their starting Saturday pitcher Chase Dollander as the Georgia Southern transfer continues to heal his swollen and sore elbow after taking a line drive off his throwing elbow against Alabama two Saturdays ago. Preseason All-American Blade Tidwell started in his place, pitching 4.2 shutout innings before senior relief pitcher Camden Sewell took the mound to deal 4.1 scoreless innings to secure the shutout.

On Sunday, Tennessee had their back against the wall in the top of the ninth inning but were able to force extra innings off a two-run single from Christian Moore to tie the game at 4-4. The Vols were able to ultimately win the game 6-4 in 11 innings off the bat of Moore again, as the freshman drilled a go-ahead two-run home run to take the lead in the top of the eleventh.

Moore's performance led to the Brooklyn, New York, native earning SEC Freshman of the Week honors, becoming the fourth Vol this season to earn the honor.

Xavier enters Tuesday coming off a series win over Georgetown on the road. Tennessee is not the first SEC rodeo the Musketeers have had this season, as Xavier got swept by Alabama in their season-opening series and defeated South Carolina 15-7 on a March 8 midweek game.

Below is Tennessee's starting lineup against Xavier.

Pitching matchup: Vols LHP Zander Sechrist (3-0, 1.78 ERA) vs. Musketeers RHP Connor Bailey (0-0, 2.84 ERA)

Lineup notes:

-Sechrist starts on the mound for the eighth time this season and for the second consecutive midweek game, not Blade Tidwell. With Dollander potentially unavailable for the Vols again this weekend in Auburn, Tidwell would likely get the starting nod on Saturday.

-No big changes with this midweek lineup. Main starters are starting other than Jared Dickey and Evan Russell. Dickey was clearly bothered by his foot in Tennessee's Saturday game running to first base and has not seen the field since. The situation is worth monitoring considering Dickey missed time with a foot injury earlier in the season. As for Russell, he sits out for the midweek game per the usual.

-Moore starts at DH following an award-winning week.

