Vols Christian Moore Receives SEC Honors After Sensational Sunday Performance

Tennessee freshman DH/LF Christian Moore has been tabbed with SEC Freshman of the Week honors, the league announced Monday. 

Moore becomes the fourth BaseVol to earn freshman of the week honors, joining Jared Dickey, Drew Beam and Chase Burns. 

Moore's recognition comes after a bounce-back week that ended with arguably the best performance of his young career. Moore recorded the biggest hits of his career and the biggest hits of the day for Tennessee on Sunday, delivering a two-run single in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game and the eventual game-winning two-RBI home run in the bottom of the eleventh inning. Moore's bomb scored himself and Evan Russell to put the Vols up 6-4 and ultimately get the win for Tennessee's first series sweep over Florida in Gainesville since 2001. 

"It felt amazing," Moore said regarding his go-ahead home run in extra innings. "Close game, bottom of the 11th... something you dream of as a kid is to hit a go-ahead home run. I put a good swing on the fastball, and it went over. Then I got to celebrate with my teammates."

The freshman recorded four hits and reached base in all four of Tennessee's games last week, including six RBIs and the one home run. Moore's 4-8 week at the plate was a bounce-back effort from the Brooklyn, New York, native after going 2-7 at the plate the previous week.

Overall, Moore has put together a significantly productive first season on Rocky Top, serving in Tennessee's rotation of left field starters and designated hitters in the lineup. 

Up next for Moore and Tennessee is a midweek matchup against Xavier in Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET. 

Photo Credit: Saul Young of the Knoxville News Sentinel

