Live Updates, Score: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Midweek

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– The No. 1 Tennessee BaseVols are set to take on Western Carolina for a midweek matchup in Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The starting lineup for Tennessee is below:

2B Christian Moore

LF Seth Stephenson

RF Jordan Beck

CF Drew Gilbert

3B Trey Lipscomb

1B Luc Lipcius

SS Cortland Lawson

DH Blake Burke

C Charlie Taylor

Notes: Moore gets the nod at second rather than Ortega and will lead off, Charlie Taylor starts to let Russell rest. Stephenson starts at left for a hurt Jared Dickey.

Pitching matchup: LHP Zander Sechrist (2-0, 2.29 ERA) vs.

Live updates and score from Tennessee's midweek can be found below.

Live Updates, Score

1st Inning:

T1

B1

2nd Inning:

T2

B2

3rd Inning:

T3

B3

4th Inning:

T4

B4

5th Inning:

T5

B5

6th Inning:

T6

B6

7th Inning:

T7

B7

8th Inning:

T8

B8

9th Inning:

T9

FINAL: Vols , Catamounts

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.