LOOK: Breaking T Releases Mike Honcho Merchandise

After Tony Vitello called Tennessee baseball outfielder Jordan Beck Mike Honcho, Cal Naughton Jr.'s nickname in Talladega Nights, merchandise companies had a golden opportunity to make something out of the Honcho-Tennessee baseball connection. 

And on Saturday morning, Breaking T released a new jersey with 'Honcho' on the back and 'Villains' on the front, as the Vols have adopted the villain personality over the course of Tony Vitello's era in Knoxville. 

The 'Mike Honcho' reference came after Beck's bat was deemed illegal by the umpires in Charles Hawkins Field in Friday night's Tennessee-Vanderbilt series opener. 

Vitello's complete comment from the broadcast calling Beck Mike Honcho, 'a 35-year-old man who forged his transcript', is below. 

To read and find out more about Breaking T, click here

To purchase the Mike Honcho jersey, click here.

