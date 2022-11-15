Look: Tennessee Unveils New Alternate Uniform Combo For Road Contest With South Carolina

No.5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1) is looking to improve its playoff chances on Saturday with a road victory against South Carolina. The Vols will enter a hostile road environment at night in front of a sold out Williams-Brice stadium. Ahead of the contest, Tennessee has unveiled a new alternate uniform combo featuring a new orange helmet, paired with the usual white jersey and white pants. You can see the combo below.

Saturday's matchup will be another key step towards the playoffs for Tennessee, but South Carolina's environment, could prove a challenge.

"We'll continue to do some of the things that we've done here at home," Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel said earlier in the week on preparing for the crowd noise. "In the moment, we've got to be able to reset and play. On dead balls in particular, you have to be able to handle it. We've done that in different road environments. This will be a great one. Having been there before, it's going to be loud and you have to handle that part of it. We talked about it this morning. It has to be a point of emphasis to do the ordinary things at a really high level in this game."

The matchup will take place on ESPN at 7pm ET. Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler will be on the call.