Luc Lipcius Ends Tennessee Baseball Career as Home Run King

Now that the dust has settled and Tennessee Baseball finds themselves outside looking in of the College World Series, it's time to look back and recap–or at least try to–the Vols' 2022 historic season.

Tennessee set many records this past season, whether that be program records, SEC records or even individual records. Notably, Evan Russell and Luc Lipcius were the ones to set individual records while Redmond Walsh tied the program save record.

Russell, a VFL and fan favorite, became Tennessee Baseball's program leader in games played, recording his record-breaking 230th game appearance in the Vols' Saturday Regional game against Campbell.

He also broke another record in Tennessee's offseason, becoming the Vols' all-time leader in home runs by knocking his 39th career long ball on Saturday against Notre Dame.

But this record didn't last near as long as his games played record will. Three at-bats later, teammate and fellow super-senior Luc Lipcius crushed a three-run blast to tie Russell for the program lead.

Lipcius spoke on being tied with Russell for the record after Saturday's game, and while the Virginia native noted the records aren't at the top of his mind, it was cool that a couple of older guys were atop the record books.

"It’s just a game and no one is really chasing these records," Lipcius said on Saturday. "It’s really cool after the fact that it happened, and Todd Helton is one of the all-time greats. it’s cool a couple of old guys are hanging out up there at the top.”

And that 'couple' soon turned into one.

Lipcius became the sole leader of Tennessee's individual program home run total by sending his 40th long ball over the wall on Sunday in the first inning.

Russell couldn't tie his teammate, making Lipcius the lone Tennessee Baseball home run king after a six-year career.

Forty home runs for No. 40.

Lipcius passed all-time great VFL Todd Helton's 38 home run mark with a pair of blasts in Tennessee's Saturday game over Notre Dame then became the sole program leader a day later.

And while Lipcius will be atop the Tennessee record books for the foreseeable future, the first baseman finishes his career more thankful for the relationships.

"The records are whatever, but it's just this group of guys that was one of my favorites of all time. It's hard to believe it's over, and thats the great thing about being on a team like this. The relationships you have are never over. So, I know I got their back and I know they got mine. We'll be in contact and I can't wait to follow all of their great careers."

