PHOTOS: Tennessee Vanquishes Vanderbilt in SEC Tournament Opener

HOOVER, Ala. — Between powerful hitting, elite defensive plays and several Vanderbilt errors, top-ranked Tennessee vanquished the Commodores with ease on Thursday night.

It is Tony Vitello’s fourth win over Tim Corbin’s team this season after Tennessee swept Vanderbilt in Nashville.

In Hoover, the Vols brightened quickly after being cooped up for more than a day with the initial in-state tournament matchup being postponed due to rain.

After earning a bye and taking down the Commodores in the second round, UT is set to face the winner of LSU and Kentucky.

But first, here are 10 photos from the Vols’ matchup against Vanderbilt, courtesy of Jake Nichols for Volunteer Country.

