Report: Tennessee to Make Tony Vitello One of Highest-Paid Coaches in the Nation

Tennessee is reportedly set to make Tony Vitello one of the highest-paid baseball coaches in the country.

Tennessee baseball has captivated the Big Orange fan base this spring, and they will once again hold the attention of the Volunteer faithful this weekend, as they host a regional in pursuit of a trip to Omaha.

It is no secret that Tony Vitello is one of the hottest names on the coaching market, today, and it appears Danny White is ready to do what Tennessee fans have repeatedly told him to in his Twitter mentions for the last two months. White will reportedly "pay the man," according to a report from Mike Wilson of Knoxville News Sentinel.

"Tennessee is at a turning point, preparing to make a sizable financial commitment to its coaching staff and facilities to sustain the program’s success, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the Tennessee baseball program told Knox News. One of the sources indicated the investment could place Tennessee among the nation's biggest spenders on college baseball and make Vitello one of the highest-paid coaches in the nation."

UT Chancellor Donde Plowman understands the situation, according to Wilson's report. “We are prepared to invest in what it takes to be the top baseball program in the country,” she told Wilson in an exclusive interview."

Vitello has been transparent about his desire to build his own brand and see Tennessee grow. This is going to take a facelift to the baseball facilities, which appear to be on the horizon as well.

Wilson's report states about Lindsey Nelson Stadium renovations: "Tennessee’s focus centers on creating better fan experiences and high-level amenities that take advantage of what makes the stadium unique — seating that's right on top of the action and room for expansion along left field, according to multiple sources. Fundraising for such improvements is ongoing."

The 45-16 Volunteers will host Wright State tomorrow at 6 p.m. EST. Each section that Tennessee is scheduled to play in this weekend is already sold out.