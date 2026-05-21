Tennessee Baseball Makes Headlines With Unique Stat

The Tennessee Volunteers baseball squad is one of the stat leaders when it comes to hitting, as they have been acknowledged as the team with the most home runs in recent seasons. According to a graphic that was recently released by the Vol Baseball page on X.

Tennessee Baseball Leads in This Category

Jun 19, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Tennessee Volunteers first baseman Blake Burke (25) circles the bases after hitting a home run against the Florida State Seminoles during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Vols lead the Georgia Bulldogs, who were second on the list. While the Vols have a total of 806 home runs since the year 2021, the Bulldogs are in second with 681 home runs since the year 2021. In third place comes the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, who are 20 home runs behind the Bulldogs at 661. LSU comes in at four with 659, along with the Florida Gators, who finished at 651.

The Vols have all the talent one could want this season, and this was one of their worst hitting seasons. Even with the Bulldogs having their best hitting season in a long time, the Vols' gap is undeniable.

The Vols are now looking to add their next national championship to the trophy case, but it will come down to whether they can defeat some of the better teams in the country, as they will likely be a No. 2 seed entering the tournament. The Vols will need to have some of their home run magic as well if they want to win some of the games that are ahead of them.

The pitching will also need to step up if they want to make a run for the championship, as the rotation has been off the mark multiple times this season. Luckily for the Vols, they will have fresh arms for the tournament, and could be on their way to another World Series.

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