Louisville vs. Tennessee Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Dec. 16
The No. 11 Louisville Cardinals hit the road to take on the No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers in an out-of-conference battle between two teams ranked inside the top 20.
Tennessee is looking to snap its three-game losing streak, dropping contests to Kansas, Syracuse, and Illinois. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are seeking their third straight win. Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this ACC vs. SEC duel.
Louisville vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Louisville +1.5 (-120)
- Tennessee -1.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Louisville -104
- Tennessee -115
Total
- OVER 158.5 (-110)
- UNDER 158.5 (-110)
Louisville vs. Tennessee How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, December 16
- Game Time: 7:00 pm ET
- Venue: Food City Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Louisville Record: 9-1
- Tennessee Record: 7-3
Louisville vs. Tennessee Betting Trends
- Louisville is 5-1 ATS in its last six games
- The OVER is 6-3 in Louisville's last nine games
- Louisville is 9-2 straight up in its last 11 road games
- Louisville is 1-8 straight up in its last nine games vs. SEC opponents
- Tennessee is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games
- The OVER is 6-3 in Tennessee's last nine games
- Tennessee has won 10 straight home games
Louisville vs. Tennessee Key Player to Watch
- Ryan Conwell, G - Louisville Cardinals
Ryan Conwell has played for four teams in four years, from South Florida to Indiana State to Xavier, and now at Louisville for his senior season. He has played a significant role in the Cardinals' strong start, averaging 19.4 points per game, along with 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Can he keep that going against a team as strong defensively as Tennessee?
Louisville vs. Tennessee Prediction and Pick
It's time to properly respect Louisville and sell some stock on Tennessee until the Vols can prove they're a legitimate contender. Louisville outranks Tennessee in several areas, including ranking 18th in both effective field goal percentage and defensive efficiency. Tennessee ranks 116th and 28th in those two respective stats.
Let's ride the hot team and take the Cardinals to win this coin flip matchup.
Pick: Tennessee -104 via FanDuel
